On This Day (22 March 1985) Sunderland hit by injury scare just days before Wembley cup final!

Goalkeeper Chris Turner was a pivotal player during our run to the Milk Cup Final in 1985.

His late penalty save from Graham Roberts at White Hart Lane was a highlight, but Turner had been in top form throughout the competition and had been an ever present in the league, too.

Having joined the club from Sheffield Wednesday in 1979, the 26-year-old stopper had been a key player for Sunderland in the years that followed.

After making his debut in an Anglo-Scottish cup defeat at home to an Oldham side featuring Vic Halom, he won promotion in his first season at Roker Park before going on to play more than 200 games for the club as the Lads survived in the top flight for the next five seasons.

Reaching our first Wembley final since 1973 was a rare highlight of Turner’s time at the club, and while the goalkeeper had shone on regular occasions, Ken Knighton, Alan Durban and Len Ashurst had tried and failed to turn Sunderland into anything more than top flight survivors.

Three managers in five years was a high rate of turnover for the early 1980s, and bar a couple of noticeable exceptions in Peter Reid and Denis Smith, nothing much has changed in the forty years or so since.

Anyway, back to 1985, and two days before the game against Norwich, Turner was a major doubt having suffered an injury in training.

The Lads were already due to be without skipper Shaun Elliott, who was suspended, and everything was thrown into a bit of a tailspin with the news that Turner had suffered a groin injury, forcing his immediate withdrawal from pre-Wembley drills.

We’d actually faced Norwich a week earlier, triumphing 3-1 at Carrow Road, with Turner in the wars that day too, suffering a facial injury in a collision.

He’d also picked up a fractured cheekbone against Norwich a couple of seasons earlier in a clash with future Sunderland striker Keith Bertschin.

Back in the 80s, the transfer window was open throughout the season until March, meaning clubs didn’t have to prepare in advance for almost any eventuality.

That may go some way towards explaining why Turner’s understudy was a keeper called Richard Key, who’d never played top flight or first team football for the Lads.

Mark Prudhoe, who’d been Turner’s understudy for a while, had left to join Birmingham earlier in the season, and to be fair, the 28-year-old Key had a decent amount of lower-league experience, having played more than 200 games for Exeter, Cambridge, Northampton, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

However, the prospect of throwing him into a Wembley final or the top flight relegation scrap which we were also in the midst of wasn’t one to be relished.

Key, however, was also injured.

This meant that youth team keeper, 19-year-old Cameron Duncan, was primed and ready to make his first team debut beneath the ‘Twin Towers’ if Turner failed to make it.

Of course, as we all know, Turner did pull through and was able to play. However, it marked the beginning of the end for the keeper, who was in the final throes of his Sunderland career.

After losing at Wembley, Turner played twelve more times for the Lads but was unable to prevent us slipping back down into the second tier. He joined Manchester United in the summer and established himself as Ron Atkinson’s first choice before losing his place to Gary Walsh after Alex Ferguson’s arrival.

Key left Sunderland at the end of the season without playing a game. He then joined Swindon—where he also didn’t play—and Brentford, for whom he made three appearances.

Duncan did stay at Sunderland for a while longer and actually made his league debut – and only league appearance for the club – on this day a year later as Lawrie McMenemy’s side drew 1-1 away at Grimsby.

Duncan left the club in 1987 and enjoyed a 10-year career in Scotland for the likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Airdrie, and Albion Rovers. He sadly passed away at the ridiculously young age of 51 in 2017.