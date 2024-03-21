Did Sunderland legend Niall Quinn once come close to signing for Wimbledon?

As a football club beloved by its fans, Sunderland AFC is going through a torrid time and our season, which looked so promising just six weeks ago, has now officially fallen apart after six defeats in a row and a point against QPR last Saturday.

We’re lacking leadership on and off the pitch; we’ve been experimenting with a set of young strikers who aren’t scoring often enough, and the team isn’t dominant or consistent enough- especially away from home, as we saw against Norwich and Southampton.

During times like these, it’s tempting to relive happier times for our club, and to my mind a lot of those came when Niall Quinn was involved, either as chairman or during his playing career.

However, that scenario, including the amazing Quinn and Kevin Phillips strike partnership, almost didn’t happen, and here’s some of the back story.

Going back three or four years when the whole country, and football in particular, was severely affected by COVID, with lockdowns and enforced sheltering commonplace, there was limited contact with the neighbours on our street in the coastal Essex village of Kirby-le-Soken.

However, when things opened up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022, there was a big street party and I got talking with John Gallagher, a retired accountant who lives a few houses down across the road.

John is a true football fan, but it turned out that he has a fascinating secret: he used to be Chairman of Wimbledon Football Club.

These were the original ‘Wombles’ before the controversial franchise move to Milton Keynes and formation of MK Dons, and for a couple of weeks, John held the title of ‘caretaker chairman’.

During our encounter, we engaged in a fascinating conversation about Sunderland legend and all-round good guy Quinn, but more of that in a moment.

The original Wimbledon F.C had a fascinating history, and during the 1980s and 1990s, I noted what they achieved with limited resources.

Nicknamed ‘the Dons’, they were founded a decade after Sunderland, but much of their history was spent in non-league football.

They won eight Isthmian League titles, the FA Amateur Cup in 1963, and three successive Southern League championships between 1975 and 1977, at which point they were elected to the Football League.

The team rose quickly through the divisions in the 1980s, gaining promotion to the then top-level First Division in 1986, just four seasons after being in the Fourth Division. It was a truly meteoric rise.

Legendary former player Vinnie Jones is a Wimbledon icon and is all over the TV these days, as an actor and media personality.

The team were known for their ‘direct’ style of football, which involved long-ball tactics, and that several teams embraced in the 1980s and 1990s, but they also had tenacity and skill, as displayed in the 1-0 win at Highbury in early 1997.

Featuring a cracking volley scored by Jones during his second spell with the Wombles, Joe Kinnear’s side beat an Arsenal team which included Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright and Tony Adams.

Some football analysts said that such long ball teams treated the ball as if it had an infectious disease, and these teams definitely included Wimbledon, but also Watford under Graham Taylor, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday under former Sunderland manager Howard Wilkinson, Sheffield United when managed by Dave Bassett, Cambridge United led by John Beck, as well as any team managed by Jack Charlton.

Although the long ball game is now out of fashion since most teams, Sunderland included, play more of a possession-based game, the direct style of play was adopted by international teams such as Charlton’s Ireland, who utilised long ball, high pressing tactics with some success.

Elsewhere, it was also favoured by Richard Møller Nielsen, Denmark’s national team manager for the 1992 UEFA European Football Championship win, Denmark’s greatest ever football triumph.

Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel would punt the ball long – there was no restriction on backpasses at that time- and the five-man Danish midfield would pick up any clearances before crossing the ball back into the penalty box, and you can see evidence of this here.

Back to Wimbledon, their greatest achievement was winning the FA Cup in 1988 against a Liverpool side featuring Bruce Grobbelaar, Steve Nicol, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and John Aldridge, with Alan Hansen as captain.

The victorious Wimbledon side included Dave Beasant, Jones, goalscorer Lawrie Sanchez, Dennis Wise and John Fashanu, with future Liverpool signing John Scales on the bench. It was a victory of teamwork and determination, typical of the Wimbledon team.

One of the men who made all this possible was Sam Hammam, a Lebanese businessman who became chairman and the main driving force behind the Dons in 1981, taking over from Ron Noades.

Hammam became involved initially by buying £40,000 worth of shares in Wimbledon, but to take full control of the club, he needed to sell his concrete business in Lebanon, and this is when my neighbour John Gallagher stepped in.

As a qualified accountant, he had the professional qualification to take on the chairman’s role by filling in after Noades left to take over at Crystal Palace. Under Hammam, Wimbledon achieved those four promotions in nine years, reaching the top division in 1986.

As a football fan, I had a certain amount of admiration for what they achieved, but the point of this story is that my neighbour John once went on a trip to Dublin with some Wimbledon fans and met Quinn in a bar.

The sociable Irishman bought a round and John asked Quinn if someone with his aerial prowess was interested in joining the Dons, before passing on Hammam’s phone number.

Discussions were apparently held, but nothing came of them and in 1990 Quinn joined Manchester City, where he played alongside the legendary Peter Reid, who was at City as player-manager from 1990 to 1993.

A couple of years later, Reid took on the managerial reins at Sunderland and in August 1996, he signed Quinn for a club record £1.3 million.

After a fine start, he missed six months of his first season on Wearside due to a knee injury, and we were relegated on forty points.

Reid signed Kevin Phillips from Watford in the close season, that amazing telepathic striking partnership with Quinn was established, and the rest is history.

In football, the margins between victory and defeat are very small and the process of signing a key player sometimes depends on marginal factors.

If Quinn had joined Wimbledon and never played alongside Reid at Manchester City, would he have ever headed north and gone on to become a Sunderland legend?

He headed up the Drumaville Consortium who bought the club and hired Roy Keane as manager, which eventually propelled us to ten years in the Premier League. There was effective leadership on and off the field at the Stadium of Light, and how much do the Sunderland fans want to see that now?