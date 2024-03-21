To renew or not to renew? That is the Sunderland season ticket question

There was no gimmicky, AS-Level media studies-style video complete with end-of-pier grade acting in it this time.

Instead of something that went a mile over the top or was liable to attract attention for all the wrong reasons, Sunderland fired the starting gun on season ticket renewals in fairly understated fashion on Tuesday.

‘Then. Now. Forever’, proclaimed the tweet (perhaps someone in the social media department is a WWE fan?) and the brief accompanying video clip was equally simple, with a nod to the values that supporting Sunderland embodies- family, community, a sense of identity and pride in the city, all encapsulated in the slogan ‘A way of life’.

So far so good, then, and coming hot on the heels of the news that the Stadium of Light will finally undergo some much-needed renovation during the summer, it felt as though the club had finally showed some marketing savvy and dovetailed the two developments perfectly.

‘Renew, or buy a season ticket for the first time, and you’ll be watching home games at a spruced up stadium next season’, seemed to be the message, and why not? Sunderland have missed so many open goals in recent years that they deserve credit for at least hitting the target on this occasion, even if the timing could’ve been viewed as cynical in some quarters.

On a side note, the installation of rail seating in the South Stand, as the club embraces ‘safe standing’, is sure to be an interesting development, and whether it’ll have any impact on the atmosphere will be intriguing.

Prices? A moderate increase for most.

Noticeable and not unexpected, but perhaps not quite at a level that would lead to outright mutiny, and judging by how many people were eager to renew in the hours after the window opened, the increase was seemingly acceptable and not a deal breaker.

Suffice it to say, it’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds and how long the initial burst of willingness to recommit lasts for.

After all, there’s still a decent chunk of the 2023/2024 campaign to go, and a dull goalless draw at home to QPR was hardly the result on which to open your season ticket renewal campaign with a flourish, but here we are. It’s been that kind of season, and few of us have got what we wanted when it comes to Sunderland.

Renewing at this early stage certainly feels like a remarkable show of faith in the club’s direction of travel.

After all, we currently have no permanent head coach and a brutal injury crisis has yet to relinquish its grip. In addition, the futures of many of our key players are very much up in the air, and we’re hardly thundering towards the Championship finishing line, either.

On the other hand, if supporters are holding back, waiting to see what happens during the coming weeks and deferring their decision to a later date, that’s fair, and you can’t blame them.

Should the club take notice of this? Yes, emphatically, and they should also ensure that the loyalty of those who’ve secured their seat for 2024/2025 isn’t taken for granted.

For next season, the idea of a Lads team minus the seemingly Premier League-bound Jack Clarke and maybe Dan Ballard is hardly a tantalising prospect, but this is where the decision-makers need to respond, to make the big calls and to give the fans the optimism they crave.

In terms of supporter relations, this season has been nothing short of a disaster for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman and company, and judging by the content and tone of some of the fan letters we receive at Roker Report, many of our readers feel there’s a lot of work still to be done for the club to fully regain their trust, and that needs to be a top priority.

From the badly-executed switch from plastic to digital season cards last summer to the disgrace of the redecoration of the Black Cats’ Bar and the ongoing issues with customer service and merchandising (Hummel’s arrival will feel like a godsend) it’s hardly been a successful campaign off the pitch or on it.

You can accept losing games and situations unfolding which are beyond your control, but when so many of the mistakes are self-inflicted, it really is frustrating.

When it comes to Sunderland, the connection between the club and its supporter base provides a vein into which we can all tap when times are good, and something on which we can lean when things get tough.

That connection has been heavily damaged this season.

It’s not irreparable and it can be turned around, but as people reserve their seats and part ways with substantial amounts of money to retain their place on the red and white rollercoaster for next season, those in the boardroom need to use it as a spur to work doubly or even triply hard to get things back on track.

After all, as the club themselves proclaimed on Tuesday: ‘It’s a way of life’.