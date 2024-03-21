What’s the Sunderland matchday experience really about?

Going to Sunderland games has become a bit of a chore for many fans recently, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, a run of just three wins so far in 2024 and none in seven matches would be enough to test even the most patient supporters.

A running theme seems to be that ‘we might as well just stay in the pub’ and although this could be an empty threat, it does ring true to an extent. In years of supporting Sunderland, it's felt as though 90% of the time, the best part of a matchday is everything but the match itself.

I’ve only managed to attend around half a dozen games this season due to work commitments and my geographical location, which is frustrating even during the dire end of the season our club is putting us through.

However, Sunderland games this season, as I’ve found during most of our recent campaigns, have led to me enjoying the day out following Lads, rather than simply the period between 3:00pm and 4.45pm.

The matchday routines, meeting up with family and friends for a drink or two and the general good vibes of heading to the game are often more enjoyable than whatever Sunderland decide to do on the pitch.

I don’t think there’s anything unusual about this, as most teams in the country must have lots of fans with this attitude, but perhaps we were slightly spoiled last season?

Matchdays during the 2022/2023 campaign were in the most part a joy, with trips home and away consisting of a great day out and usually a decent football match.

Previously, my enjoyment of Sunderland matchdays was centred more around the people and the occasion, which once again was better than the game itself. It’s the club that brings us together, but it’s the people we go to the match with who make the occasion.

We talk about the game but we also catch up with people we may only see on a matchday.

Football is an escape from many things, but when Sunderland aren’t doing well, the main topic of conversation can often be found elsewhere.

Going to watch your football team shouldn’t be a chore, but during one of our worst runs in recent years, it’s hard to feel otherwise. Having a chat and catching up with the people who also make our football club is often a tonic from the dross we’ve endured on the pitch in recent times, particularly during the godawful League One years.

For many of us, matchdays consist of a few pints, a bit of a laugh, and then making the walk to the ground.

Of course, no one is forcing us to go and watch Sunderland, but given the chance, it always feels like something you can’t turn down. In my case, I tried to switch off from some games during our recent losing run, but as soon as I remembered the Leicester City game was on Sky Sports, I was convinced.

Afterwards, I wondered why the hell I’d bothered, but it’s just what we do, isn’t it?

We complain about Sunderland AFC but I couldn’t imagine a world in which I don’t follow football or this club.

The news that the Stadium of Light is set to undergo some much-needed redevelopment work and rumours of a classic kit deal are the kinds of lifts the club has needed, and if we can at end the season with one or two wins, we can at least take a bit of positivity into the summer.

God knows, some of our fans need it from somewhere!