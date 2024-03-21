Share All sharing options for: On This Day (21st March 2013): Sunderland midfielder says he’s sick of rallying calls!

The 2012/2013 season was a disappointing one for Sunderland and our then-manager Martin O’Neill.

The Lads’ form had been extremely patchy throughout, and wins were often as rare as a goal from a Sunderland striker this season!

At this stage eleven years ago, we’d gone eight games without a win, with our most recent result being a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Norwich City.

The result against the Canaries saw the criticism increase intensely, due to the poor performance and despite Norwich going down to ten men, that we hadn’t been able to beat them.

The negativity was becoming more and more apparent and rumours were beginning to circulate regarding the manager’s position.

Craig Gardner, who was one of our better performers during this period, spoke to the media in the aftermath of the game against Norwich and empathised with fans who he felt were being let down thanks to the players’ sub-par performances.

Gardner insisted that it wasn’t the time for ‘rallying cries’ or to ask the fans to get behind the team, given that attendances at the Stadium of Light were almost always over 40,000.

In the opinion of the Sunderland midfielder, it was time for the players to stand up and give the fans something to cheer about.

My frustration is that I’ve done interviews before and everything comes out as a rallying call, that ‘Craig Gardner is doing a rallying call’ or ‘so and so is doing a rallying call’, so the fans think we are. Then the fans turn on us, saying ‘we pay this money, we’re cheering you on week in and week out’. We’re giving everything and we’re working really hard to turn it around. The results just aren’t going for us and that’s the biggest frustration. We’ve got to take the responsibility on ourselves, because the fans aren’t going to. We got the club into this position, so we need to win and get the club out of it. I’m one of the most honest people you’ll meet and there’s no point me sitting here saying ‘let’s get behind us’, because the fans will get behind us regardless. What I’m saying is that we have to get out of this regardless. The players will do it for the fans and for the manager. We will do it.

Gardner’s suggestion that the players would ‘do it for O’Neill’ didn’t work out, given that he only lasted one more game.

Paolo Di Canio replaced the Northern Irishman after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at the Stadium of Light, and he went on to earn two crucial wins against Everton and Newcastle United, which ultimately helped us to safety.

Di Canio’s short reign certainly brought some of the fans back onside after a wretched campaign during which we had very little to cheer about.