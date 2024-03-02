Matchday Musings: Sunderland lose four on the bounce as horrendous form continues

As the game petered out and I started to collect my thoughts on the woeful performance, all I could think of was the poor bastards who had travelled all the way down to Norwich only to sit through ninety minutes of shite.

I was one of them, years ago. I never used to miss an away game if I could help it but, to be frank, it’s too easy now to catch the game at home, and having a young family means I can’t just swan off on a whim around the country watching football. But if I was there today, watching as Sunderland sat behind the ball, refusing to attack with a lad (god bless him, it’s not his fault really) we signed from Barnsley on loan playing right wing, I’d have been thinking “fuck this, why do I even bother?”.

And these last few weeks have kinda felt that way - like everyone, from the top of the club down to the fans watching the games, has decided this season is over. Book closed, we’re finished. Move on, start again in the summer. It’s over.

Except... it’s not. We’re now as close to the relegation zone as we are the playoffs, and we are playing terribly. We have top of the league on Tuesday and there’s no sign of it getting any better — so where do we go from here?

For the first time this season, I’m concerned. I don’t think we’ll get relegated like, but we’re still in a massive mess and this season has gone completely to shit. Everything since the turn of the year has been utterly miserable and I’m sick of it. End it now.

I realise this is a departure from the usual format of Matchday Musings, and I could go through the game forensically and talk about what actually happened, but who actually cares? We were good off the ball first half, Norwich were shit, but so were we, and we showed zero attacking ambition. Mike Dodds looks well out of his depth and instead of trying to get us back to basics to address the slump in form, he’s trying to be too clever.

It’s not working.

Actually, while I’m ranting... what the fuck was the thinking behind playing Hemir - a 6ft4 centre forward who we’ve barely seen - only to have our wingers inverted (which in my opinion completely kills the supply to whoever is up front and is something I absolutely hate unless it’s to benefit Jack Clarke, who is lethal when cutting inside), one of which is CALLUM STYLES, and a number ten who doesn’t exactly try and carve teams open to create opportunities? What was the point?

Anyone?

Hello, McFly?

Mike Dodds will have to answer that one. I guess only he knows.

I guess only Leo Hjelde knows why he bottled a header that led to Norwich scoring too. Utterly pathetic. I know he’s a young lad but he’ll never make it as a Championship defender if he’s not brave, and brave he was not when he decided he didn’t want to kiss Josh Sargent’s boot in mid-air. Hopefully he will learn from the experience, and quickly.

Dodds talked after the game about the lads working hard in training all week. What did we work on? Was it solely on the shape off the ball? I can only imagine we didn’t even consider how we’d try and score a goal, because there was zero evidence of an attacking gameplan.

So... well done Norwich. You barely had to do anything to earn your three points but because you at least tried to lump the ball into the box occasionally you got your reward.

But for Sunderland — fuck the lot of you, I’m not your mate today.

See you on Tuesday. Put it right.