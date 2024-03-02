Andy’s Player Ratings: Norwich 1-0 Sunderland - Woeful from Mackems on the road

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made some routine saves but had little to do until the winner went in and then he had no chance with it.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Got up and down the right hand side all game but was poor going forward, usually passed backwards when he was well placed to cross and on the occasions he did cross, he was offside - and should have shot anyway rather than cross to Hemir - or played it behind Styles.

Jenson Seelt: 5/10

Was fine other than one atrocious pass to the D that went straight to a Norwich player and should have resulted in a goal.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Defended well and kept the Norwich strikers pretty quiet but looked subdued and none of his usual attempts to get attacks going.

Leo Hjelde: 5/10

Nowhere near assertive enough for the Norwich goal, got caught underneath the cross and then snatched at the clearance.

Callum Styles: 6/10

Clearly not a winger but helped snuff out any threat down Norwich’s left, won a free kick in a dangerous position after a nice touch and had half a chance of a goal but Hume’s cross was behind him.

Dan Neil: 7/10

An improved display from Neil, nowhere near his best but glimpses of it here and there.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Other than some attacking free kicks, Ekwah had a better game today. Covered a lot of ground in midfield, defended well and linked up play further forward too

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Kept the ball well and won a few duels in midfield but absolutely no attacking threat from him, played like a central midfielder in the number 10 position.

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Put in a really good shift down the left hand side, tracking back to help out defensively regularly but very little product going the other way. Had one shot well off target after coming inside but got his angles all wrong.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Did a good job for the team off the ball, closing down and winning the ball and laying it off on a couple of occasions. Completely isolated as an attacking threat though and despite wide players getting into good positions to cross, none came into the box.

Substitutes

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Made an impact when he came on with how direct he was, had a few chances, a couple with his head, one of which he really should have scored when he was in yards of space.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Another who had an impact when he came on, had one attempted effort tipped onto the bar by the goalkeeper after the dribbled down the line.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Looked good in midfield, spread the ball well and was heavily involved after coming on.

Mason Burstow: N/A

A short and invisible cameo from Burstow.

Man of the Match: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah was probably our best player today, not that is saying much but he was a bit more like his old self. Passed the ball well, was integral in most of our play and just needs to improve his free kicks which were quite poor.