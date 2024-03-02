 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: We’re predicting two changes for Sunderland’s game at Norwich today!

Is this the team that will start at Carrow Road?

By MartinWanless
Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last weekend’s game at home to Swansea was a bit of a disaster in terms of the first half performance, and with a run of tough games starting today it’s looking pretty important we pick up at least a point today.

A switch to a back three just didn’t work last week; I thought the players looked completely confused as to what they were supposed to be doing in the first half, so I expect Dodds to revert back to the formation we’ve favoured for most of the season. However I wouldn’t be surprised to see couple of surprise selections as the caretaker manager tries to hit on a winning formula.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson’s not been in the best form recently but he hasn’t got a great deal of competition in reality, so barring injury he plays.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Jenson Seelt, Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde

Last weekend’s wing back experiment was pretty disasterous so I think we’ll go back to our regular back four, with Seelt in for the suspended Ballard. You could make a case for Styles in place of Hjelde, who I thought struggled last week, but I expect the former Leeds man to play.

Sunderland v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

Personally, I’d like to see Rigg play in the advanced midfield role, but it seems to be the case that if Jobe’s fit, he plays, so I don’t expect to see any changes in personnel here. This could come back to hurt us in the summer – Rigg needs starts.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Hemir, Romaine Mundle

Dodds was building Hemir up when he spoke on Thursday, and the young striker did look decent when he came on against Swansea so I am suspecting he might throw Hemir in today. Ba should play from the right in the continued absence of Roberts, while the news of Jack Clarke’s prolonged absence means Mundle could get a run in the team. I hope he does. If he has been signed with the intention of being Clarke’s longer-term replacement, a decent run now could be important.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

