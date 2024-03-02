Share All sharing options for: On This Day (2nd March 2013): Sessegnon rescues point for O’Neill’s Sunderland!

After a wonderful start to his tenure as Sunderland manager, the honeymoon period was well and truly over for Martin O’Neill on Wearside.

The 2012-13 season was one where fans believed the club could make big progress with a manager who many felt was perfect for the club. O’Neill was a Sunderland fan and his infectious nature led to high expectations.

With big money signings in the summer including £14 million striker Steven Fletcher, positivity was high.

What unfolded was a completely different reality with his Sunderland side looking absolutely hopeless with next to no creative plans or structure. O’Neill relied on moments of magic from his big players.

One of these players was Stephane Sessegnon. Signed by Steve Bruce, Sessegnon was a player who possessed immense technical ability. His low centre of gravity made him very difficult to deal with though his inconsistency saw him leave the big city lights of Paris for Sunderland.

Though his inconsistency was still an enormous issue, the Benin international was one of a few Sunderland players who single handedly won the team points under O’Neill.

On this day in 2013, Sessegnon’s late strike was vital in a 2-2 draw with Fulham after the team had trailed 2-0.

Coming into this game, Sunderland had lost their previous three games and had only won twice in eight games.

Notwithstanding the results, pressure was building on O’Neill at Sunderland due to the lack of tactical plans, extremely boring football and the signing of Danny Graham who was a born and bred Newcastle fan.

This game was seen as the perfect opportunity to pick up a result against a team in a similar position to ourselves though after only fifteen minutes things were going awry.

Despite John O’Shea having an early chance from a corner, it was Fulham who took the lead from the penalty spot.

Fulham had barely had a chance at goal before they won their penalty to open the scoring. Dejagah went down easily after a tackle by Gardner and Berbatov calmly and coolly just passed the ball into the corner, leaving Mignolet rooted to the spot.

This was the complete opposite of what we needed and Fulham took the initiative from this point on where Dejagah almost doubled the lead before the Londoners caught us cold on a counter attack from our own corner.

Berbatov headed clear a Sunderland corner, the Iran midfielder took the ball on and played it out to Bryan Ruiz, who in turn played the ball back to Dejagah. His shot was parried by Mignolet into Riether’s path six yards from goal and the German, on loan from Cologne, tapped into an empty net for his first goal in English football.

Our reliance on set pieces and moments of magic was continuing to cost us as we looked devoid of many ideas high up the pitch. Minutes after Fulham’s second goal, we were gifted a goal back from the penalty spot after Danny Graham was fouled in the box.

Craig Gardner - another man who would regularly come up with big goals for us - duly dispatched the penalty kick.

1-2, game on.

Although Simon Mignolet made a magnificent save to prevent the score from going to 1-3, the goal sparked us into life and with O’Neill’s undoubted motivational words in our ear, we piled the pressure on.

Many chances weren’t going our way with Sessegnon, Gardner and Graham all going close with chances with Graham’s particularly agonizing with it being from such close range.

With time ticking on, it was important that we got a goal sooner rather than later and with twenty minutes left it arrived.

Mignolet’s feet and Sessegnon led the counter-attack, which he finished from 18 yards out after the ball broke to him in the box.

In fairness, it was the least we deserved after a dominant second half display. There would be disappointment that we couldn’t get the winner late on but O’Neill appeared to be extremely proud of the team's desire to get back into the game.