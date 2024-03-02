Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: How will Sunderland fare against Norwich today?

Predictions League - latest result

Another week, another loss, making it three in a row.

The Lads performed pretty poorly last weekend, even though victory against Swansea City could've been a springboard for the tougher fixtures to come.

It was pretty clear that we were trying a few new things under the temporary leadership of Mike Dodds, but that backfired on us in the first thirty minutes as we fell 0-2 behind through an early brace from Brazilian winger Ronald.

A change of formation (which for many felt way too late), stemmed the tide but apart from a Luke O’Nien consolation, it was another game where we can only hope we learned as much as we gambled on trying new ideas, and the upshot was a 1-2 defeat.

Our writers were fairly optimistic given Swansea’s recent form, as can be seen below.

Most of our predictions were blown out of the water within half an hour, without a sniff of the liniment from the half time rub down.

No points for the Lads or our writers as a result of last weekend’s home showing, and given the form of today’s opponents, the flavour of the predictions may need to be a little less optimistic for the tallies to change.

League Table

No change in the overall points, with our only goal coming from O’Nien, whom nobody backed to score.

Hopefully, the positivity of our predictions and our results as well as our luck in the Championship table both take an upturn this weekend.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

I recently suggested that I hoped we could take five points from the next three games, and if we’re going to do that, we need to get something from this one.

Securing an away win with star players missing and confidence low is a bit of a stretch, so I’m hoping we can start to sort out our defensive shape and pick up a low-scoring draw.

Jobe is my pick for a goal, largely because he seems to complete the whole ninety minutes no matter how he plays or how tired he looks. If that’s the case today, let’s hope we see some end product from him.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

Rewind to the reverse fixture and David Wagner was under pressure, but instead of pulling the trigger, Norwich have stuck with him and it looks like a smart decision.

They’ve lost only once in the league in 2024 and sit only three points away from sixth place.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have lost two head coaches and have significantly dropped off in our playoff quest. Factor in Jack Clarke’s injury and it leaves us somewhat toothless in attack.

Like most of my fellow panellists, I’m not confident of getting anything from this, but sod’s law will see us pull off a masterclass!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

Before I get burned at the stake, hear me out!

I’m bottom of the 2023/2024 predictions table for a reason: whatever I predict, anything other than that result happens!

So, I’m prepared to take one for the team to manifest a point or three for the Lads.

Norwich have only lost once in 2024 and have taken eleven points from the last fifteen available. Pair that with our away form and the current shenanigans at the club, and even the most staunch Lads fan will admit the signs aren’t great for this one!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 3 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

I can’t see anything other than a defeat here.

However, I thought that the last time we went to Carrow Road and we ended up coming away with all three points, so hopefully the same happens this time.

I went for a 2-0 defeat last year, and I’m going for the same margin of defeat but with a goal from Jobe at least putting a tick in the right column for us.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pierre Ekwah

I’ve no idea what’s going on. Our best player is out and we look devoid of any confidence whatsoever.

We need a pick-me-up, but I don’t see that coming here.

Norwich are doing well; they’re on a charge for promotion and are playing well at the same time, so I don’t think we’re a match for them at the moment.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

Just when things can’t get any worse, they did.

Last weekend was our worst showing of the season, against a team well out of form. I don’t quite understand what’s happened to the players but they seem to be lacking cohesion and confidence.

Norwich will be a tough ask, but it’d be typical for us to go to a team playing well and nick a result.

Here’s hoping, anyway!