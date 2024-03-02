Match Preview: Sunderland begin tough run of fixtures at Carrow Road

Saturday 2nd March 2024

(7th) Norwich City v Sunderland (10th)

Championship

Carrow Road

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Sold out.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to hear that the last time we lost four consecutive league games was during 2017-18 when the Lads crashed out of the Championship, but it might surprise you that during that season we only achieved this feat once.

What is even more staggering is that in the season prior to that one - the David Moyes-inspired surrendering of our Premier League status - we did not lose in four consecutive league games all season, but it is something that would be in the record books if we suffer defeat in Norfolk this afternoon.

Before we lose too much hope, Carrow Road is a ground where we have won on our last three visits, with last season's trip back in mid-March being one of the stand out performances towards the end of last season when Abdoullah Ba scored the winner.

But, to pull this type of victory off again this season, we would need to reverse an ever-worsening away record. Currently only seven sides in the division have a worse record and only five have scored fewer on the road, but we’ll end with a bit of hope - only Leeds United have conceded fewer goals than the Lads on their travels.

After four seasons of consecutively finishing either top of the Championship or bottom of the Premier League, last season's finish of 13th in the second tier wasn’t quite what was planned, but David Wagner seems to have solved some of the issues that were present last season.

Wagner took charge midway through last year after the departure of Dean Smith just after Christmas, and the German has needed time to sort things out. After spending the first portion of the season bobbing around mid-table, a run since mid-November of four defeats in 19 games has seen them appear as one of the front runners for a playoff spot.

They’re also on a run of nine unbeaten at Carrow Road, where we have to go back to bonfire night for their last defeat on home soil when Blackburn Rovers ran out 3-1 winners. They have also scored four in each of their last two and have scored 12 in their last four at home - it could be a tough afternoon at the office for the Lads today.

The betting...

The bookies fancy the home side to pick up maximum points this afternoon with odds of 21/20 for a home win, with the Lads priced at 5/2 to take the spoils and the draw is around 12/5.

Head to head... at Carrow Road

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 8

Draws: 8

Norwich City wins: 17

Sunderland goals: 35

Norwich City goals: 50

Last time we met... at Carrow Road

Sunday 12th March 2023

Championship

Norwich City 0-1 Sunderland

[Ba 15’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, O’Nien, Michut (Ekwah), Neil, Roberts, Ba (Gooch), Clarke, Gelhardt (Lihadji) Substitutes not used: Bass, Taylor, Anderson, Bennette Norwich City: Gunn, Aarons (Sorensen), Giannoulis, McLean, Hanley, Gibson, Idah (Sargent), Nunez (Tzolis), Pukki, Sara, Hernandez (Marquinhos) Substitutes not used: Krul, Omobamidele, Gibbs Attendance: 26,728

Played for both...

Gary Rowell

After ten years at Sunderland, Rowell was released by Len Ashurst as part of a rebuild, joining Norwich City in the summer of 1984. Unfortunately, Rowell picked up a knee injury in a pre-season tour, which limited him to just six appearances for the Canaries. Spells at Middlesbrough, Brighton and Burnley followed, but in the six seasons from leaving Roker in 1984 to retiring in 1990, he made only 72 appearances.