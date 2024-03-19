Sunderland must end the 2023/2024 season strongly ahead of a huge summer

Well, this feels rather unusual, doesn’t it?

For the first time since the 2011/2012 season, Sunderland have relatively little to play for during the final eight matches of the campaign.

Promotion this season seems a mammoth ask after a frustrating few months, with the Black Cats thirteen points away from the playoffs and many of the teams around those positions hitting form at just the right time.

West Bromwich Albion have only lost one of their last ten games; Norwich City have only suffered one defeat in nine, Hull have lost once since early January and Coventry City and Preston have a game in hand on those above.

Unlike the last five seasons, we won’t be challenging for promotion, with the final two playoff spots being contested by the teams mentioned above.

An awful run of form from the end of Michael Beale’s reign into the start of Mike Dodds’ third stint in interim charge has seen us slide down the table, and the season’s promise has ebbed away fast.

A section of the fanbase seems to have started looking down instead of up, but for me, it’s unlikely that we’ll be dragged into any sort of relegation fight.

For one, there are too many teams between ourselves and the drop zone, and despite an upturn in form for many a couple of weeks ago, many teams seemed to have lapsed into a poor run of results.

And so, it leaves eight matches of a campaign that began with so much promise, but there’s still plenty of time to change the overall feeling around the club.

Winning games needs to happen sharply upon the resumption of the league after the international break, and we need to end the season with some sort of positivity heading into a massive summer.

Only a couple of weeks ago, many of our remaining games seemed winnable, with five out of the last nine being against teams in the bottom half of the league, and four of them at the Stadium of Light.

However, in recent weeks, we’ve seemingly been unable to generate much attacking spark and we haven’t been as solid in defence, so it leaves plenty to do if we’re to finish the season strongly.

With a big summer on the cards, the Lads must finish well in order to start the rebuild with some sense of positivity and feel good factor around the club again.

Of course, it isn’t going to happen overnight, as many of the off-field issues are likely to remain unanswered for a while longer, but some progress on the pitch would help.

It’s set to be a crucial period between the end of this season and the start of 2024/2025, with many questions over who’ll be in the dugout permanently, and big replacements needed for key departures.

The last thing we need in the dressing room over the summer break is a sense of unease and negativity after a poor finish to the season.

The Black Cats have eight matches left of a season that had the potential to be something special in the early months but fizzled out rapidly, and despite an unusual finish in that we have little to play for, we must end the campaign strongly.