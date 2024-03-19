Corry’s on the comeback trail, and hopefully he’s still got a role to play!

Gav says…

I guess it shows how badly things have gone for us that we’re pining for the return of a player I’d written off as finished a year or so ago, but here we are.

I have no issue with Evans and I admire his resilience and professionalism which has gotten him back to this point after such a long spell on the sidelines, but it can’t be ignored that his role in the team as a leader and a holding midfield presence simply hasn’t been replaced.

It doesn’t even feel like we’ve attempted to replace him, so with a couple of months left in the season, he has an opportunity to earn himself a new deal.

I think a big part of the reason we’ve struggled recently is because we don’t have a natural holding player in the centre of the park, and it seems like Pierre Ekwah has fallen out of favour slightly, so given Evans can get himself fit and ready for the coming games, I’d expect he’ll be starting games soon enough, particularly with such a chronic lack of experience in the current side.

All of that said, if Evans is still starting games regularly next season, I think it’s an indicator that something somewhere has gone wrong.

Next season, I’m fully expecting my club to be challenging for promotion and that must be reflected in the recruitment this summer.

That means that for players like Evans, who’s served us well over recent years but aren’t quite good enough to kick us on even further, that his time simply has to be up.

Ewan Bowman says…

Having him back is only a positive in my opinion, because we’ve often lacked experience on the pitch and he brings that in abundance.

He’ll bring leadership, calmness and control to a very inexperienced group, and he also plays in a position where before his injury, he was probably under appreciated by many fans.

He does things on the pitch that go unnoticed, including being at the right place at the right time and starting our attacks. He’ll also provide our leaky defence with some much-needed protection.

Whether he plays a great deal between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: it’s good to have our captain back.

At the end of the season, both he and the club will have a decision to make, but there’s a lot of football to play between now and then and after fourteen months out, we need to give him the chance to get back to full fitness.

Joseph Tulip says…

For now, we have to make the most of our current resources to enable us to finish the season as strongly as possible.

I’m tired of the debate over ‘experience’ and whether or not we need more of it for our model to be successful. It’s my view that younger players learn from those who have years of experience under their belt, and Evans is exactly one of those players.

To me, it’s a no-brainer to involve Evans and who knows, he might be the perfect foil for someone like Jobe, freeing him up to support our attack whilst providing extra protection for our fragile defence.

Earlier in the season, my disdain over the departures of Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch was met with ‘get with the times’-type reactions from people who were keen to back the club’s youthful approach.

I’m all for that too, but we need a bit of seasoned know-how among our ranks, and it’s sadly been lacking all the more since the departure of Alex Pritchard, so the return of Evans would be very much welcomed by me.

As for next season, let’s just get enough points in the bag to secure our Championship status, and take stock of things in the summer.

Malc Dugdale says…

I was away with family at the weekend so I missed the QPR game, but having watched it back it was clear to me that we need to get back to basics. If there’s one thing Evans is good at, it’s that.

It was one of the biggest recruitment errors of this administration that we didn’t bring in more cover for Evans during the winter window, and the lack of his calming influence and extensive experience is massively obvious in games like the home tie last Saturday.

I’m not saying he’ll be a feature for next season, but as we try and navigate our way through the final eight games and rebuild the confidence we need to kick on later, having Evans back can only help us with that.

His ability to manage the centre of the park will also free up others who’ve been shoehorned into that role, and the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah can get back to giving us forward momentum, assuming Evans can stay fit and not succumb to more injury woes.

With the return of Evans and Luke O’Nien also returning from suspension, we simply have to have more about us in defence and through the middle, and if that doesn’t help the offensive intent to click more, arguably nothing will.