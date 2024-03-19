Sunderland should consider adjusting the parameters in the search for a new head coach

Share All sharing options for: Sunderland should consider adjusting the parameters in the search for a new head coach

As we were preparing to tackle QPR at home on Saturday, several hundred miles away, Mark Robins and Coventry City were en route to stunning Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux and booking a place in the FA Cup semi-finals in the process.

At 2-1 down heading into injury time, a goal from Ellis Simms and a stunning winner from Haji Wright, set up by the former Sunderland loanee, sent the Sky Blues’ fans into ecstasy, as well as prompting Robins to celebrate with gusto, even if frightening a ball boy in the process wasn’t exactly called for.

Watching those scenes on the TV in the north west corner concourse, it was impossible not to feel respect for a proper, no-nonsense boss in Robins, a man whose reputation in the Midlands could hardly be higher.

Indeed, as we attempt to target a permanent replacement for Michael Beale, I can’t help thinking that someone of his calibre is exactly the kind of boss we need.

He’s improved the likes of Simms, Wright and Callum O’Hare; his side plays good, attacking football, his granite-tough personality makes him an effective operator under pressure, and City look well set for a top six push as well.

Meanwhile, in the short term at least, we’re trying to unite behind Mike Dodds.

Not an easy task, despite Saturday’s draw stopping a dreadful run of defeats, but with eight games left of his spell in interim charge, hopefully we can navigate our way to the end of the season and the safety of mid-table, at which point the hard work really begins.

In the first instance, the idea that Dodds is being groomed for this job on a permanent basis ought to be a complete non-starter. He has neither the tactical acumen, the authority, nor the experience, and like Michael Beale, he might be effective as part of a wider coaching team, but in his own right? Forget it.

The second point is that in order to attract a coach who can deliver what we all want: promotion to the Premier League and then to establish ourselves as a competitive side in the division, the argument for widening the parameters and broadening the search is growing.

One of the key words being bandied around regarding the summer is ‘flexibility’, and I think that can not only be applied to our recruitment, but also to the head coaching position.

I’m not calling for the current structure to be dismantled and consigned to the dustbin of ‘noble but ultimately failed Sunderland ideas’, but instead, it needs to be refined, honed, and fine tuned.

If egos could be parked and allowances made, we should be capable of attracting someone who can haul the club out of its current slump, aim for the upper reaches of the table, and continue to oversee the development of our young talents.

Assuming Kristjaan Speakman remains in his current post beyond the end of the season, he needs to accept that mistakes have been made and that in order to oversee further progression, he might have to reshape his approach to appointments.

At the moment, potential head coaches may well be glancing at what’s going on at the Stadium of Light and thinking, ‘Hmm. Great club, passionate fanbase, huge potential, but there are plenty of issues that might trip me up, so I think I’ll pass’.

If the external perception of our club is that of an organisation in chaos, it’s entirely self-inflicted and it needs to be rectified swiftly, and only a strong end to the season, some self-criticism on behalf of those making the decisions will lead to that and firm action taken will lead to that.

Somebody like Steve Cooper, for example, ticks a lot of boxes for us, and having guided Nottingham Forest back to the top flight, he wouldn’t struggle with the pressure of expectation on Wearside.

However, as an experienced and authoritative boss with a World Cup success on his CV, it’s unlikely that he’ll jump into line when faced with our somewhat rigid ethos, and it’s here that we hit a roadblock.

Speakman is a talented individual and his strike rate regarding head coaching appointments is solid enough. However, his authority, as plentiful as it clearly is, shouldn’t override what’s best for the club’s long-term interests.

He appointed Beale after a failed process, backed him very publicly and was left to pick up the pieces when it went wrong. However, as tempting as it might be to go down the route of seeking a head coach who’s free and available, it’s imperative that we show a willingness to compromise and broaden the scope of the search to attract the right person.

I’ll never waver in my belief that Sunderland AFC is an attractive job for any head coach, but the changes in the dugout this season have certainly hindered our progress.

For the next man in, we need to ensure that he’s a genuine upgrade on his predecessor, that he’s given some latitude to stamp his imprint on the club, and that he can get us moving again after the misfire of the 2023/2024 campaign.