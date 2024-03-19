On This Day (19th March 1973): Sunderland balance cup romance with league practicalities

It wasn’t just Sunderland’s FA Cup win that caught the eye in 1973.

Since arriving towards the end of the previous year, Bob Stokoe had also managed to ease our relegation fears and had got his team playing some very attractive football, with the Lads set to take on Preston North End as the search for points continued.

We were nineteenth in Division Two when Stokoe was appointed, but having lost only three times on his watch, we were slowly climbing the table.

The burgeoning cup run was still taking most of the headlines, and two days before the trip to Lancashire, we’d been in quarter final action against Luton Town.

However, there was still plenty to play for in the league and whilst the regular fixtures were less glamorous, the Lads were still able to perform with the shackles off thanks to Stokoe’s more flexible approach.

Over 53,000 fans had attended Roker Park for the Hatters tie, and whilst Deepdale was welcoming just a tiny fraction of that number, it was about to witness another step on our road to recovery.

The game had been rearranged as the original date was given over to the cup, with Sunderland playing at Manchester City in the fifth round instead.

The same starting eleven that had subsequently beaten Luton in the next stage were on duty again at Preston, but there were few signs of fatigue and against a home side in poor form on their own patch, it initially looked as though we were going to run away with it.

An early goal from Billy Hughes put Sunderland ahead, although there was a surprise in store when despite dominating, we were pegged back by North End’s Alex Bruce midway through the first half.

It was a good finish from the Scot, who controlled the ball smartly and blasted in from outside the area after a cross had been headed clear, but that was as good as it got for a Preston team featuring future Sunderland man Mel Holden.

On the day, it was to be a former Roker favourite who made the biggest impact, just not in the way he might’ve hoped beforehand.

At a crucial stage in proceedings and with the result in the balance, Jim McNab was forced off injured and within minutes his side were out of contention when, unable to regroup, they conceded a rapid double.

The first came from Hughes once more, who received the ball from Dennis Tueart and sped past two defenders before rounding goalkeeper John Brown and slotting in coolly, before the points were quickly wrapped up as Vic Halom sidefooted Dick Malone’s pull back into the net.

Hughes, who’d started the move for the final goal, was in irresistible form and his superb brace would help him to end the season as Sunderland’s top scorer. In the immediate aftermath, the victory took Stokoe’s men to fourteenth, which was the highest we’d been since October.

We also had plenty of games in hand after a combination of the cup run and illness had decimated the anticipated schedule, and with concerns of the drop fading, the ongoing FA Cup fairytale was able to flourish.

This was still a time where if anything, it was the league that could be seen as a distraction and alongside the Preston match reports in the following day’s local press, there were still plenty of column inches set aside for the cup.

Details of how Roker Park season ticket holders could apply for a spot at Hillsborough for the semi final were published and were of course of huge interest, and there was also a story about a company trying to seek permission to broadcast the tie live to selected North East cinemas.

This failed to materialise in the end, but the supporters who were forced to miss out could at least console themselves with the fact that Sunderland were certainly impressing on all fronts.