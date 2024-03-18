Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Mike Dodds is clearly struggling with the pressure at Sunderland”

Dear Roker Report,

I’d like to hear Kristjaan Speakman’s view of Saturday’s game, as he’s surely not comparing our young lads to those of Alex Ferguson’s ‘Class of ‘92’, because we’re simply light years away from that comparison.

I’ve also heard interviews from Mike Dodds and our captain, Dan Neil, on the game.

Dodds claimed that it was far too slow and we showed no effort at all, and then Neil said that the team didn’t do what they’d trained for all week, so the question is why?

Is it because they have no respect for the acting head coach and can do what they want?

This business of calling the head coach by his first name shows no respect to the man in charge, even if it’s as plain as day the bloke is struggling with the weight of leadership on his shoulders.

Another disappointing end to a hopeful season, and something that I’ve witnessed for over fifty years.

A. Lynn

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi. Thank you for your letter. Saturday’s game was an absolute grind to sit through and the only positive was that we didn’t lose (although we almost did, when Chris Willock was denied by Anthony Patterson during the final stages). From a tactical point of view, I genuinely didn’t have a clue what the plan was, and the players seemed completely confused as well. I can only assume that nerves possibly got the better of them and that they became afraid to take risks and challenge for the victory as a result. The lack of shots on target was damning and Dodds certainly seems to be struggling to get any kind of sustained level of performance from his players, even against limited opponents.

Dear Roker Report,

Having written to you on a number of occasions, I wonder if I ever achieve anything but I’m sure that it helps to ease my frustration with everything related to Sunderland AFC at the moment.

After a really enjoyable 2022/2023 season, we’ve now encountered the dross of ‘after the lord mayor’s show’, and after Saturday’s game, Mike Dodds should forget about becoming Sunderland’s head coach because he simply isn’t up to the job.

His post-match comment about the quality of performance was actually self criticism, as he’s responsible for team selection and tactics and he got it all wrong. Yes, we prevented a seventh consecutive loss, but achieved nothing else.

I’ve regularly addressed the unsuitability of Mason Burstow to this setup and also suggested that both he and Hemir might benefit by having another striker playing alongside them.

Neither of them have as yet come to terms with Championship football and perhaps we need to question how they’re at Sunderland and how we use them. I also assume that Kristjaan Speakman had some knowledge of both players before we signed them on.

As a loan player, Burstow must’ve been signed as someone who could make an instant impact, whereas it could be argued that Hemir was one for the future and could be developed by the club.

In both cases, their use to the club this season has been non-existent, but shouldn’t we also question the coaches who play these young lads as solitary strikers when they’re clearly not ready for such a role?

If I and 40,000 spectators inside the ground can see it, why can’t Mike Dodds and company see it as well?

Speakman and Dodds clearly need to clarify their intentions regarding these two players, as Burstow will be returning to Chelsea (he should’ve gone back in January in my opinion, as he’s wasted a season of his career) but Hemir is our player and he either needs to adapt to life here or be shipped out this summer.

Our football at the moment is dire and with season ticket renewals just around the corner, it really is decision time for both management and supporters alike.

The promise of football like last season would encourage me to renew but the thought of another season like this will certainly see me not returning. The pressure is certainly ramping up on Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Bill Fisher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for getting in touch. In the first instance, there’s absolutely no way that Dodds should be anywhere near the running for the job on a permanent basis, and we need someone of far higher quality and tactical awareness to take over in the summer. When it comes to the issue of our strikers, I agree that Mason Burstow has been a failure at Sunderland and that it’s served no real purpose by keeping him here for the entire season. I don’t doubt that he’s trying his best but the quality just isn’t there. Hemir, meanwhile, is a different proposition entirely, and I’m not willing to write him off as a Sunderland player by any means. However, his development is currently being harmed and I’m convinced that he’ll be sent out on loan next season as we try and rebuild his confidence and help him to find his feet in English football. I do believe there’s a player there, but he needs to get himself back on track after a difficult first season in England. On the subject of season ticket renewals, it’s going to be a very hard sell and I suspect the club might be in for a bit of a shock when they start their charm offensive. It’s going to be a turbulent summer and it’s easy to see why people might be unwilling to commit early, or not at all.

Dear Roker Report,

Why doesn’t Mike Dodds give Chris Rigg and Harry Gardiner a chance up front?

Surely they can’t do any worse than what we’ve got at the moment, and at least they’re scoring in U21 games.

Where’s the game time they were supposed to be going to give to Rigg? Because I haven’t seen any.

Ian Frame

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for your letter. I think the club sees Harry Gardiner as one for the future and I trust they’ll have a plan in place for him as he continues to develop. Rigg, meanwhile, has been a rare positive for Sunderland in recent weeks, and I’d love to see him start as many games as possible for the remainder of the season. He's talented, fearless and exciting to watch, and with him in the team, we look far more likely to create opportunities, so I’m eager to see more of him.

Dear Roker Report,

When are Sunderland going to appoint a new head coach?

We have a stadium that’s more than equal to some of those in the Premier League, and the players are a good bunch but they badly need some good management.

The fans are also terrific as we still rack up attendances of 40,000 even when we lose, so why don’t Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and his sidekick stop messing around as though they think this club is a plaything?

We’re in danger of fighting relegation and unless points are picked up in the remaining games, the trap door will open.

However, the serious thing is that we’ll still have 40,000 fans, so listen to us and get moving!

Bill Calvert