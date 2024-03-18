Editorial: The international break is a welcome respite from the struggles of Sunderland

When the ball fell to Chris Willock during the latter stages of Saturday’s stodgy encounter with QPR, it seemed as though six Sunderland losses were about to become seven.

Indeed, you could feel hearts sinking as that possibility loomed large, but Anthony Patterson, whose performance on Saturday was excellent, was able to save the day, making a superb stop and denying Martí Cifuentes’ visitors a victory that few could’ve argued they didn’t deserve.

And so it was.

A final score of 0-0 and another point added to the total, and with teams below us failing to make any real headway, perhaps this was the result that suggested that the nightmare scenario of a relegation battle will be avoided, even with some awkward-looking fixtures still to come.

Losing on Saturday, which would’ve been set against the backdrop of Alex Neil’s latest interview regarding his Wearside exit and yet more unrest at the presence of Juan Sartori in the Sunderland boardroom, would’ve been horrific.

As it is, there are eight games left and a nine-point gap to the relegation zone.

Hardly inspiring, but maybe enough to ensure that we don’t find ourselves sliding towards a dogfight that nobody is prepared for, even if keeping an eye on other teams’ progress is always an annoying distraction.

And now, with a truly dreadful game behind us, it’s time for the final international break of the 2023/2024 season.

This is usually a period during which we bemoan the lack of club football as we try and see the logic in Gareth Southgate’s continued loyalty to Jordan Henderson, but after such a bruising couple of months, the fact that we aren’t back in action until the trip to Cardiff on March 29th feels like a godsend, such is the laborious nature of watching Sunderland nowadays.

There’s really no point in sugarcoating it: the contrast from one year ago, in terms of feel good vibe, excitement at what we could potentially achieve, and a style of play that was often joyous, is stark.

An injury crisis of alarming proportions has robbed us of countless frontline players, and those who’ve stepped up in their absence haven’t quite delivered, although not for the want of trying, and hopefully things will look slightly more positive on that front when we resume our league campaign.

Following Sunderland at the moment is a chore, and to see every player other than the enigmatic Adil Aouchiche looking completely lost on Saturday was genuinely uncomfortable to witness. Mike Dodds may be considered an integral part of the club’s coaching team, but he isn’t a tactical trailblazer and nor is he a particularly inspiring presence on the touchline.

For those in the boardroom, ploughing on, blithely ignoring the ‘outside noise’ and overlooking the litany of cock ups that have landed us in such an uninspiring position simply isn’t an option.

By the time we kick off in South Wales, the social media content for season ticket renewals will be ready to go and the club will be about to launch a charm offensive to persuade people to retain their cards for 2024/2025.

The big question however, is ‘should they do so, and why?’, because it’s an uncomfortable truth that the summer will be one of upheaval.

After such a turbulent campaign, merely tinkering with the system won’t be enough, and I honestly believe that persuading people to renew will be a far harder sell than many at the club may be banking on.

Jack Clarke will doubtless leave and Dan Ballard may depart if an acceptable offer is made. As the window unfolds, others may follow and will need to be replaced, and that’s to say nothing of the potentially awkward search for a new permanent head coach.

Indeed, as Roker Report’s Jon Guy wrote last week, should we place unequivocal trust in the club to get things right after they’ve been guilty of so many poor decisions this season?

The Tony Mowbray > Dodds > Michael Beale > Dodds sequence was hugely disruptive, a less-than-stellar January window merely compounded matters, and many other off-field issues have left a sour taste in the mouth.

This will all factor into whether people decide to renew or not, and rightly so. Trust is a priceless commodity at any football club, and between the supporters and those in the boardroom, it feels in short supply at Sunderland right now.

Regardless of how the season finishes and exactly where we end the campaign, I’ve no doubt that there’ll be even stronger demands for Kristjaan Speakman to leave, and for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to sell the club.

When it comes to Speakman, it’s not necessarily a question of ripping up the idea of a sporting director as potentially seeking an upgrade.

In Dreyfus’ case, however, putting the club up for sale would be the easy part, but finding an owner who’d deliver on the demands for spending in line with a club of our stature would be a minefield in itself.

Those might be questions for another day but for now, the players and Dodds need to galvanise themselves for the final push.

We’re limping, rather then galloping towards the finishing line, and the sense of apathy that I hear regularly during games and on the concourses is by no means unjustified as a season of promise has gone badly wrong.