The lowdown on Matty Young — How is Sunderland’s next top keeper prospect doing at Darlo?

Sunderland have a pretty good knack for creating good goalkeepers in recent years. Jordan Pickford is the stand-out, with current number one Anthony Patterson also making good strides in his career despite some shaky displays of late.

The next on the production line looks set to be Matty Young, a stopper who is getting a taste of first-team football down the road at Vanarama National League North side Darlington. A quick browse of Twitter after games shows that he is proving to be popular, and his signing for Darlington has coincided with a huge turnaround in form which has seen Darlington win six of the eight games where Matty has been between the sticks.

Young has already earned his first international call-up, playing for the England under 19s when just 16 years of age. During the upcoming international break, he will be away with the under-18 setup.

Is this a coincidence? Perhaps, but two clean sheets and just eight conceded will be a huge boost for a keeper tipped for big things. To see how he’s been getting on, we caught up with Michael Price from Darlo Fans Radio.

Did you have any real knowledge/ expectations of him when he signed?

I think my only “expectation”, as it were, was that he would be a good stand-in for our main keeper, Tommy Taylor, who injured himself crashing into a goalpost when trying to save a shot in the game prior to us signing Matty. The replies on our social media posts from Sunderland fans once the loan was announced definitely helped build up a bit of hype, though - he’s obviously very highly rated up there.

You’ve turned a corner in recent weeks, has Matty played a big part in this?

There’s been a massive improvement at both ends of the pitch. Prior to Steve and Terry taking charge, we had as big a problem with scoring goals as we did stopping them going in our net - I think at one point we had the worst defence AND the worst attack in the division. The managers got the right players in to take care of it. You’ve got Cedric Main and Matty Cornish doing the business at one end of the pitch with Scott Barrow and Matty playing their part in defence. They’ve all then brought the best out of the players already here, like Lees, Platt, and Salkeld, and the overall effect is 6 wins from 8 and renewed belief we’ll avoid the drop. Matty’s definitely a part of that.

What would you say are his strengths?

He just seems incredibly composed and certain in his decision-making, and his distribution is also great - he’s very quick to get the ball moving, he knows when to come for crosses, and I’ve not seen him drop a catch or spill a shot anywhere dangerous. He’s got all the basics absolutely nailed.

I’ve seen some fans say that he’s better than Pickford was at that age when he was also on loan at Darlington, would you agree?

Tough call - Matty and Jordan both came to the club in very difficult situations and made slotting into a troubled team look effortless. There’s absolutely no doubting his potential and I believe Matty’s career path could definitely follow a similar path to Jordan’s. First Darlo, then England... we’ve got a decent track record for taking keepers on loan and having them go on to big things - we had Kasper Schmeichel as well!

His month loan is almost up, do you feel it suits him and both clubs to get that extended?

It would definitely suit us! He’s expressed a desire for it to be extended in an interview and I love that he’s up for the challenge, especially at only 17. There’s been some talk this year about us having trouble bringing players in who are up for a relegation battle, so it says a lot about his character that he was willing to come here AND willing to stay to hopefully help us finish the job. It’ll be a good test for him as the pressure builds. We’re going to lose him one way or the other after this weekend’s game anyway because he’s off to play for England for a game or two, but we’ll definitely be hoping he comes back. This is nothing against our own man between the sticks - Tommy’s a good keeper as well but even he’s apparently been heard saying he’s not getting back in the team while Matty is here...

Obviously, he’s got years of development ahead of him, but do you think there’s anything obvious he can improve on to take him to the next level?