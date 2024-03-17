Matchday Musings: Sunderland stem losing streak in nervy encounter with QPR

I’ve avoided having to discuss the current situation at the club like the plague for the last couple of weeks, such is the sorry state of affairs we’ve found ourselves in both on and off the pitch. An apathetic malaise has wrapped itself around the fanbase like a smothering cling film that has sapped us of any hope or optimism we once had for this season. Six consecutive defeats have that effect on any man, woman, or child no matter how positive their natural disposition.

We must caveat any criticism of this side with two factors: their age and inexperience, and the current injury crisis that has plagued us for what seems like months. That said, any impact we hoped Mike Dodds would have on the insipid displays we witnessed under Michael Beale flattered to deceive, and it’s evident that our former first-team coach is just that, a first-team coach.

Despite being hamstrung by a fresh batch of injuries, Dodds was handed a potential opportunity for a reprieve following a torrid run of games with the visit of fellow strugglers, QPR. While the bookies didn’t fancy us (or our own supporters for that matter) to get anything from the game, with the West Londoners coming into the clash as favourites, the writing didn’t seem so firmly etched on the wall before kick-off as it had against Leicester, Norwich, and Southampton.

Captain, Luke O’Nien’s absence meant that Leo Hjelde deputised at centre-half alongside a patched-up Dan Ballard. Adil Auochiche and Luis Hemir were both handed starts, too.

QPR were marginally the better side in the first-half, in a 45 minutes severely lacking in any quality - symptomatic of both club’s current circumstances. We were sloppy all over the pitch, particularly at the back with our makeshift back four really struggling to deal with minimal QPR pressure.

The fact Dan Ballard was deemed fit to play was indicative of the ongoing injury crisis, with the centre-back uncharacteristically giving the ball away on multiple occasions, including one that almost proved costly. We created absolutely nothing of note, and although Auochiche and Mundle did their best to make a nuisance of themselves, we didn’t test Asmir Begovic in the opposition goal once.

We started a little more brightly in the second-half, but even then, the scrappy, fractious nature of the game made it impossible for either side to get a foothold and assert any real offensive dominance. It was only when the R’s brought on Sinclair Armstrong that any tangible jeopardy was seen, with the forward constantly getting the better of both Hjelde and Styles.

If it hadn’t been for his below-par finishing as well as a fantastic save from Anthony Patterson, this would have almost certainly been a seventh defeat on the spin heading into the international break. Luckily, we rode our luck. There were few positives to take, other than Romaine Mundle looks a canny, albeit raw find.

Naturally, there was a pensive nervousness around the Stadium that seemed to be mirrored by the players on the pitch. As we look precariously over our shoulders at those lower in the table, the threat of relegation is still very much in our periphery.

With a much-needed two weeks to go back to the drawing board and reintegrate some returning faces now upon us, we have to hope that when we do return for the final installment of fixtures, we come back with more of a rigid solidity and potency when going forward.

While no one is expecting miracles, it would come as a welcome relief to get to our last few games unburdened by what is happening below us. As Patrick Roberts, Corry Evans, Aji Alese, and Jack Clarke all eyeing returns, the additional firepower and level-headed experience will be vital in how the rest of the season pans out.