Talking Points: Sunderland stop the rot but huge issues remain after QPR stalemate

Six losses don’t become seven… mercifully

After a bruising run of defeats during the dying embers of Michael Beale’s reign and Mike Dodds’ second spell in charge had left the good ship Sunderland AFC heading for the rocks, this result was hardly evidence that we’ve slammed the engines into reverse, but that we’ve managed to at least slow the vessel down before disaster strikes.

Ahead of an international break that would’ve been positively torturous had we lost, we can at least regroup and get ready for a tricky game against Cardiff having got something on the board, and the fact that none of the teams below us in the table made up any real ground would’ve eased any nerves at the prospect of finding ourselves in a real dogfight.

However, that was the only real positive from this game, because our performance was dire and we created the square root of nothing in front of goal. In fairness to a well-drilled QPR team, they had the better chances and could’ve easily won it late on as Chris Willock was denied by Anthony Patterson, and on this evidence, they certainly won’t be going down.

Fortunately, we avoided the doomsday scenario of a seventh successive loss, but that was about as good as it got.

Dodds proves that he’s not head coaching material

If the club hierarchy were seriously considering Dodds for the role of our next permanent head coach (an unlikely scenario, but who knows what they’re thinking right now?) this game provided yet more proof that he’s nowhere near the calibre of boss we need and that a coach of stature, experience and tactical nous needs to be hired as swiftly as possible.

To be perfectly honest, I couldn’t tell you what the gameplan was on Saturday, as we lacked cohesion and attacking fluency, and none of the players bar the lively Adil Aouchiche, who simply played his natural game to great effect, seemed to have a clue what was expected of them.

In fairness to Dodds, he addressed the quality of the performance after the game, but it wasn’t enough to gloss over the fact that at the moment, we’re playing the kind of safety-first, unadventurous football that this team simply wasn’t built for, and that goes against the ethos that’s been in place at Sunderland since early 2021.

As a result, the excitement that’s been part and parcel of watching Sunderland for so long has all but vanished, and although Dodds has undoubtedly been dealt a bad hand with injuries, he ultimately sets the tone and seems unable to galvanise his players or make sharp in-game tactical adjustments to try and give us the upper hand.

A huge concern.

Hemir struggles as our attack misfires

In the latest instalment of ‘Sunderland Striker Roulette’, it was Hemir’s turn to lead the line in the absence of Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow’s poor performance last time out, and an apparent unwillingness to revive the ‘Jobe as a false nine’ idea that we used earlier in the season.

Sadly, it wasn’t the Portuguese forward’s day, and this was a performance that typified his maiden season on Wearside: one or two flashes of promise but a generally ineffectual display that led to the familiar ‘lazy’ tropes being wheeled out as the post-game analysis began.

It’s true that he did close down energetically on occasions and that some of his hold up play was decent, but his goal threat was non-existent and he just didn’t display the kind of movement, physicality and awareness that would’ve given QPR’s defenders something to think about.

Is it a lack of confidence, a lack of interest or a lack of footballing intelligence? Only he knows for sure, but it’s simply too glaring to overlook.

Whether the dismay at Hemir’s performance was exacerbated by a two-goal display from Ellis Simms as Coventry City saw off Wolves in the FA Cup is another matter, but you do wonder just how well the ex-Sunderland loanee would fit into our current team, and whether he could be the point of difference that we badly need up top.

Chris Rigg plays without fear in another impressive display

The young attacker has been one of the rare bright spots for Sunderland in recent weeks, and when he was introduced in the second half, he brought some much-needed spark to our attack and was always willing to get stuck in off the ball, to go with his ability in possession.

The fact that we’re placing so much expectation on the shoulders of such a young player is almost symptomatic of the ups and downs of our 2023/2024 season, but perhaps the fearlessness of youth is what’s needed to try and drag us out of this slump.

It’s fair to say that Rigg probably doesn’t worry too much about losing possession or passes going astray, because he’s blessed with the confidence to shrug it off and try again. At a time when many of our players seem to be being guided by nerves, Rigg’s being guided by his talent, and it’s great to see.

He’s one of the most exciting prospects we’ve got at the club, and he’ll be a key player for us during the run in, without a doubt.