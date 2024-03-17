Lasses Preview: London City Lionesses v Sunderland – Can we stay top while City face the drop?

The Lasses travel down to Dartford this Sunday for their game against London City Lionesses. With 5 games remaining and the top of the table so tight, the game is a must win.

London City sit 10th in the table, 3 points above 11th placed Lewes who play fellow relegation rivals Watford (12th). City will be wary of conceding their position with that fixture this weekend and we can expect to see a spirited display.

London City have recently appointed Remi Allen, who has been on the pitch for Birmingham City this season, as well as being assistant coach for England’s U23 side since October. Since replacing Carolina Morace at the start of this month, she has overseen just 1 game, a 2-1 win over Reading, only their 4th win in the league this season and their first since the 5th of November.

City have also had a particularly leaky defence with 28 goals conceded. That combined with their waterlogged pitch earlier this season in the Conti Cup can only mean that they’re in dire need of a plumber. It likely won’t help if the Lasses win on Sunday and add to the waterworks.

Our reverse fixture against them resulted in a 0-0 draw at the start of the season. With all our new signings from the summer firmly bedded in and a fully fit squad supplemented by players returning from suspensions, we can hope for a strong display.

For those not able to make the journey South, our neighbours Durham are hosting Charlton for a 12:00 kick off that will provide some scouting of our fellow promotion contender.

Ha’way the Lasses!