What were the positives and negatives from Sunderland’s draw with QPR?

Andrew Smithson says…

The players kept their heads up

Although the quality was lacking in certain areas, I couldn’t fault the players’ effort and it was encouraging to see one or two at least trying to make things happen, even though confidence is clearly at rock bottom.

It would’ve been easy to try and hide given our recent form, but Dan Neil, for example, was always looking for the ball, always taking responsibility, and worked his socks off.

A point stopped the rot and will hopefully prove to be the turning point after the international break.

A gritty clean sheet

To shut QPR out with such a patched up back four took some doing, and we need to see more of that determination during the coming games.

Of course, some poor finishing helped us and Anthony Patterson had to be at his best, but the clean sheet could be another positive to take away and try to build on.

It was perhaps a risk to play Dan Ballard and I felt that he wasn’t at 100%, but he did brilliantly to get through such a physical match and when it was clear he was being targeted.

That kind of heart is exactly what we need across the board if we’re going to end the season in any sort of form.

A lack of depth proves problematic

I’m not usually one for digging out individuals, so I’ll try and keep it general.

Certain players, particularly a couple on the fringes, aren’t at the level we need and when they feature, it’s as if we’re a man down.

Injuries have hit hard this season, but not everybody in the squad has been able to step up and fill the void, and some of those that have shown flashes seem to have had their paths blocked.

Whether that’s because they don’t do it in training, I’m not sure, but I wonder if we can expect a bit of an overhaul during the summer.

The excitement has gone

I turned up at the ground wearing sunglasses and by the time I arrived home, I’d been caught in the rain.

It wasn’t the worst thing to ever happen, but there’s a clear comparison to be made with how 2023/2024 has gone for Sunderland.

I’m a bit of a ‘glass half full’ type and am still hopeful there are brighter days to come, but when a draw at home to a poor QPR team is an improvement on recent results, you realise just how poor things have become.

Kelvin Beattie says…

The losing run is broken

I credit the squad with a massive shift on the pitch to end our losing run.

Even the players for whom the game wasn’t going well when they had possession, such as Abdoullah Ba, Hemir and Leo Hjelde, still put in a massive effort to win the ball back against one of the form sides in the division.

On a day when QPR played as well as we allowed them to, determination, stamina and graft were the characteristics on show from our young team.

Patto at the double

Having taken a bit of unfair flack during the last couple of games, our young goalkeeper played one of his best games of this dreadful run of results.

He combined five good saves with solid handling and effective kicking, and was always on the lookout for a quick breakaway, albeit without being able to set one away.

His performance was just what we needed to augment our defensive effort.

Shot-shy Sunderland

Having been delighted at the effort and endeavour to keep our goal intact, there’s no getting away from the fact that we hardly landed a blow on the QPR goal.

We huffed and puffed with eight shots credited in total, but none of them were on target.

We also had five corners that hardly raised a flutter in the Rangers’ defence, so there’s plenty of work to do on our attacking effectiveness with these young players.

Some questionable officiating

I dislike singling out officials but on a day when we really could’ve done with a competent performance, both linesman were guilty of incorrect decisions during incidents that occurred right in front of them with an unobstructed view.

A bad tackle on Chris Rigg in the second half should’ve resulted in a free kick in a reasonably good position, and at least a yellow card for the brutal assault.

What the linesman was thinking about would be interesting to know, but it must’ve been potent because he was looking right at the incident and never even blinked.

In the first half, we had two decisions (or lack thereof) that happened right in front of the other linesman, but he appeared to see nothing, as a clear a foul on Adil Aouchiche saw QPR race away, leading to a good one-handed save from Anthony Patterson.

This was quickly followed by a throw in given to QPR when everyone could see it was our ball. Things like this are very distracting and can suck the life out of players under stress.

Mark Roberts says…

A point gained

It was a point earned thanks to Anthony Patterson (who made five saves), and some average finishing.

Chris Rigg stands out

I’m not sure why he didn’t start, especially ahead of Abdoullah Ba.

He looked most likely to create something with some decent link up play with Trai Hume.

Some poor individual performances

From Dan Ballard in the first fifteen minutes to Ba, Pierre Ekwah, Hemir and Mason Burstow, there was a lack of ball control, poor passing, no sprinting with a ball when nigh on clean through, and zero shots on target.

Absences hit hard

With Jack Clarke, Luke O’Nien and Patrick Roberts out, this is a team there for the taking.

QPR tried their hardest to make this one of the poorest technical games ever played at this level, and both teams succeeded, in my opinion.

Simply not good enough at all.

Michael Dunne says…

A seventh loss avoided

Not really a positive given the opposition, but after the wretched run of form we were on, at least it wasn’t a defeat.

It doesn’t really excuse how horrendously we played, and not creating a single clear-cut opportunity isn’t good enough.

Anthony Patterson’s display

Credit to Patterson, as he really stood up in the second half with some fine saves that ensured we didn’t lose the game.

Sinclair Armstrong caused us all sorts of problems with his direct play in the second half and had it not been for our goalkeeper, it would’ve been seven defeats in a row.

A poor standard of play

I’ve watched some bleak things in my time but this really was up there. It may sound like hyperbole, but we looked like the side who were battling against relegation.

One has to wonder what sort of instructions Mike Dodds has given the team, because we played as though we were petrified of attacking.

Throughout the game, it seemed like we were afraid of giving the ball away instead of trying to do something creative.

More to come?

We still have eight games of this rubbish to go.