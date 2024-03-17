On This Day (17th March 1990): ‘Away the Lads’ as Marco does it again!

For much of the current campaign, Sunderland’s performances on the road have been hugely disappointing, so today we’re going to look back to a more positive time, where the Lads’ away performances were one of the main drivers in reaching the playoffs.

Admittedly, points had still been hard to come during a lot of the trips undertaken by this stage in 1989/1990, but with impressive victories having already being recorded at Swindon Town, Leicester City, Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion, plus a League Cup success at AFC Bournemouth, the squad headed back to the south coast for a league fixture against the Cherries knowing they were capable of getting a result.

Marco Gabbiadini had scored only goal of the game in the third round replay at Dean Court and would again be the one to separate the two sides as Sunderland made their return, but it was his teammate, goalkeeper Tony Norman, who was the star performer for the Rokerites on this occasion.

When Denis Smith’s team scored, it was very much against the run of play, with Bournemouth having tried but failed to beat Norman several times already.

In the twentieth minute, Sunderland’s number one had tipped a Shaun Brooks drive onto the bar and shortly afterwards, he came out on top against Luther Blissett.

Even when put under pressure by his own side – an underhit back pass putting Trevor Aylott through – the Welsh international was there to tidy up in the nick of time. It left the Lads grateful to head into the break with the score level, and the mood was about to get even better once the match resumed.

Early in the second half, Gary Owers broke free on the right and crossed for Gabbiadini, who was able to pounce despite the best efforts of defender Denny Mundee on the line.

It was the fourth time the striker had notched against Harry Redknapp’s men that season, and took him to twenty goals in total. However, for all his prowess it was Bournemouth who created the most chances thereafter, but they were unable to finish them anything like as clinically.

Norman continued to shine but as the afternoon wore on, the home side’s shooting was often wayward.

This wasn’t quite a ‘smash and grab’, but we had to dig deep to get over the line.

Smith was always happy to see his players get stuck in, and whilst Thomas Hauser and Reuben Agboola were both cautioned after making rather forceful challenges, it did at least show a level of commitment and a keen desire to kickstart the promotion chase after some damaging results since the turn of the year.

Hauser’s yellow meant he would soon have to serve a one-game suspension and he was later substituted, so it was Colin Pascoe, returning after two months out with an injury, who provided a different dimension in the closing minutes.

Hauser had acted as a bit of a battering ram, whereas Pascoe’s pace meant his teammates could try to use him as an outlet and therefore stretch the play. The forwards looked to hold the ball high up the pitch as much as possible, but the hosts kept coming, forcing Agboola into a brilliant last-ditch block to deny George Lawrence as the match went down to the wire.

Blissett even managed to round Norman at one stage, only to find John MacPhail blocking his path, and come full time it was job done and another three points in the bag.

This was a big step, and although we lost next time out at Roker Park, beating Bournemouth was followed up by five wins from our final six fixtures on the road, and the surge meant we finished the regular season with the joint most away wins in the division, plus a coveted top six spot.