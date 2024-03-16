Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-0 QPR - Bore draw but losing run ends

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Wasn’t under much pressure throughout but made a number of important saves, a good one early to bail out a poor Ballard pass and then made a few late on to preserve a point after Armstrong started causing problems down the left.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Defended well all game, with most of the visitor’s threat coming down the opposite side, and got forward to put in a couple of dangerous crosses in the second half.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Comfortably dealt with Dykes but almost gifted QPR a goal early on with a loose ball towards the D. Covered well on the counter and thankfully got through unscathed.

Leo Hjelde: 6/10

Looked far more comfortable in his natural position that he has had full back, passing still isn’t great and was given problems late on by Armstrong.

Callum Styles: 5/10

Got beaten too easily a few times and went missing towards the end when Armstrong had a number of runs down their right wing.

Dan Neil (C): 6/10

Some good moments, almost scored from the half way line after dispossessing Colback, always calm in possession and quick to close down. Plays far too deep to be at his effective best though.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

Very quiet in midfield and then again late on when he went up top, didn’t do anything wrong but just struggled to get involved.

Adil Aouchiche: 5/10

Linked up play well and worked hard out of possession but both his decision making and set pieces were erratic.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Drove past Jimmy Dunne a couple of times and got him booked but didn’t do it enough and was often dispossessed.

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Really keen and was lively on the ball, often guilty of over playing though and taking too long to pick out a team-mate.

Luis Hemir: 4/10

A couple of nice lay offs here and there but too easy for the QPR centre halves with Hemir not aggressive enough on or off the ball.

Substitutes

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Came on to play off the right, just missed getting a header on a Hume cross and did OK.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Helped us regain a bit of control in midfield.

Mason Burstow: 5/10

A late but anonymous cameo.

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

Not a game where either goalkeeper had a lot to do but made a number of saves to keep the score goalless and looked comfortable all game. His man of the match award is down to the outfield players being so subdued rather than Patterson needing to be outstanding.