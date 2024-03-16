Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Who needs centre backs? Is this the Sunderland team that will face QPR today?

It’s all a bit of a mess at the moment, and we desperately need to get a win from somewhere. Selection-wise, it’s going to be a bit of a patched-up team, with Seelt and Ballard joining the injury list as well as Rusyn. Given Ballard’s injury is a hamstring and he’s not trained all week, I think it’d be crazy to risk him today – which means we’re going to be really thin at the back.

Given that, I think we could go a bit more solid across the team, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jobe start up front, with Dan Neil offering some protection in front of the back four.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Hopefully Patterson doesn’t have as busy an afternoon as he had last week.

Defenders: Timothy Pembele, Trai Hume, Leo Hjelde, Callum Styles

We’re really short at the back this week, with O’Nien banned, and Ballard, Seelt, Alese and Cirkin injured. Pembele should come in at right back with Hume and Hjelde in the centre and Styles at left back. I don’t see many more options to be perfectly honest.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg

I think we’ll go with three central midfield players to try to give a bit more protection to the defence, and create space for Styles and Pembele to break forward. Neil could sit deeper this afternoon, with Ekwah and Rigg slightly further forward.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Jobe Bellingham, Adil Aouchiche

With Rusyn out and Burstow, well, Burstow, it’s a straight choice between Hemir and Jobe to play up front today – and I think Jobe will get pushed into the more advanced role. Aouchiche has surely got to start, while the other position is a straight shootout between Mundle and Ba. While Mundle got on the scoresheet last week I think Ba will get the shirt this afternoon.