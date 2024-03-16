Fan Focus: QPR fan Duncan is predicting a score draw today!

When we last met, QPR looked destined for relegation under Gareth Ainsworth.

What do you think went wrong for him?

Cor, where do I start? We were slightly brainwashed by Ainsworth at the start of the season to expect nothing but a relegation battle, and that’s what transpired. However, that was largely due to his dreadful run at the start of the season which ultimately led to his sacking (too late, in many fans’ eyes). I think this was one of the many reasons the players didn’t take to him and that was evident in some piss-poor performances, where we were deprived of any tactics apart from ‘defend and hoof’. We knew 2023/2024 would be tough as we headed into a tight third FFP season, with lots of outs, not many ins and no loans used. We were cut adrift at one point; the mentality was gone, injuries were everywhere and with no home win going into November, Gareth looked visibly stressed and the pressure was clearly taking its toll on him. The players gave up on him and his weekly motivational William Wallace-style team talks. He wasn’t helped with injuries at the start of the season, and that’s my only saving grace on a tenure that’ll arguably be in the category of worst managers we’ve had at the club. It was a shame, because he was a good guy and a great footballer for us but was just a shocking manager. To be in the position we’re in now is quite the turnaround. Like many at the club, our first eleven should be nowhere near the bottom three in my opinion, but we just haven’t had them all fit enough until recently.

Ainsworth’s successor, Martí Cifuentes, has delivered far better results.

What’s he changed to achieve this?

Fantastic. Huge fan. Since he’s been in charge, we’re tenth in the form table, which says everything. His calmness and charisma are refreshing. ‘Not getting too high with the wins and not getting too low with the defeats’ is something we often hear and I think it’s helped to drive the huge mentality shift within the squad. The biggest difference is that we have a plan, there’s a clear tactical approach to games and substitutions, which doesn’t always work but you can see what the change was trying to do. He’s got the best out of our better players such as Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Paul Smyth, Sam Field. These players need an arm round them and to be allowed to play with a bit of freedom. Along with that, he’s brought in a few players who are making a difference and if anything they’ve added some competition. The worry I have is the self destruct button lurks in the background, like an ex you binned that you still have to work with and the dreaded work night out is on the horizon. However, everything tells me that Marti knows what he’s doing, that he has a plan and won’t end up back at that ex’s house come the end of a lonely work night out.

As we speak, QPR are currently one point above the drop zone.

Are you confident that Cifuentes can guide the club to safety?

For me, it’s 50/50, flip of a coin stuff. We haven’t managed to pull away but we have brought four to five teams into it. We were dead and buried when he took over, and even though there were a lot of games still to play, the players just weren’t turning up and we lacked quality in every area of the pitch. Our home form isn’t good enough, either. We’ve been better on the road but that won’t be enough if we don’t start getting some more points at home, with Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City to visit Loftus Road in the coming weeks.

I’m sure Sunderland fans will be keen to learn how our former players have performed this season.

Can you tell us how Jack Colback, Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne have got on?

Colback has done OK- not great but alright. When he plays well, he’s the best player on the pitch but it’s not been there too much for me. He’s also a walking yellow card which has meant he’s missed a fair few games. Clarke-Salter is our player of the season so far. An excellent defender who had a lot of injuries last season and just couldn’t get going, but now he’s playing week in and week out. We’ve all expected him to pull up with each and every tackle or sprint but it hasn’t happened! As for Jimmy ‘Cafu’ Dunne? He had a tough time under Ainsworth and under Marti at the start. He sometimes lost his head in games or made a silly decision which often led to a goal. This meant he lost his place earlier this year and spent a lot of time on the bench. However, he’s returned to the team as a right back. He’s been decent and will probably play there today. Dunne vs Jack Clarke would’ve meant nightmares tonight, but thankfully he’s injured and we can sleep easily!

We’re set to be potentially without six senior defenders today, including Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien.

I imagine physical strikers like Sinclair Armstrong and Lynden Dykes will relish playing against a makeshift back four?

Yes and no, because our strikers huff and puff a lot and they’ve barely got ten goals between all three of them (Armstrong, Frey and Dykes). It’s what we’ve lacked all season: a proper goalscorer. It sounds similar to you guys and probably half the league as well. I hope Armstrong plays, as on a big pitch he can cause real problems, and with Willock and Chair supporting, we look a decent team when it works. However, I wouldn’t worry too much about having a makeshift defence.

I read that key playmaker Ilias Chair has been sentenced to a year in a Belgian prison for breaking a man’s skull.

What’s the current situation, as I saw he’s still been playing?

The short answer is that the law works differently in Belgium. If found guilty, which he has been, you get the opportunity to appeal and I believe you need money to do that, which he has. Essentially, the law says that you’re free until that ruling, so he can still work and live his life as he was. The feeling is that he’s pretty confident of being found not guilty or not having to go to prison there. I imagine it’ll get sorted in the summer one way or another.

Aside from those mentioned above, which QPR players should Sunderland be wary of?

Away from Chair and Willock, we have a new player called Lucas Anderson. He worked with Marti in Scandinavia and looks a real player. A former Ajax player with long, David Ginola-like hair and who plays the game in a deliciously cultured way. Unfortunately, he isn’t fully fit so is playing catch up and struggles to last longer than an hour. Hopefully he starts Saturday but I’m not sure on that.

QPR have picked up more points on the road than at home this season.

How do you expect your team to set up tactically?

We’re often slow starters, so the longer the game remains 0-0, the better it is for us. We’ll set up in 4-2-3-1 formation that’s pretty dynamic and will change in and out of possession. We’ll try and keep the ball as much as possible and look for openings. We’re terrible at defending set pieces, so that’s an issue for us every week. Like I said, we’re better away from home with some quick players who can catch teams on the break.

Which players are missing and who do you think will start the match?

As far as I know, we have a fully-fit squad. (4-2-3-1) Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Sam Field; Isaac Hayden, Lucas Anderson or Jack Colback, Chris Willock; Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes. That would be my guess.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last four matches against QPR - what is your prediction for the final score?