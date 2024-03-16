Match Preview: Will Sunderland avoid a seventh successive defeat?

Saturday 16th March 2024

(12th) Sunderland v QPR (20th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Six successive league defeats - we need to go back to a run of nine straight defeats at the beginning of the 2005-06 season to find the last occasion that this happened to our club, and if you read about the run of form our opponents are currently experiencing, it might not be easy to break that run this afternoon.

Add into the mix that we have lost four of our last seven at the Stadium of Light, and it doesn’t fill you with confidence that our home advantage will see us through.

Our win tally of ten still means that only the top six have won more on home soil, but the fact that we remain the only side in the Championship to not have drawn at home this season means that only Millwall, Rotherham United, and today’s opponents Queens Park Rangers have lost more in their own back yard this season.

QPR have now spent eight full seasons in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League back in 2014-15, and the fact that they have finished no higher than 9th and flirted with dropping down to League One in that time tells a story.

Last season was their closest brush with the drop and a poor start to this season resulted in Gareth Ainsworth leaving the club at the end of October. For his replacement, QPR looked to Sweden and took Spanish coach Martí Cifuentes from Hammarby IF a month later.

On the day of the new appointment, they were in the relegation zone and six points adrift of safety, and with nine games remaining they are in a battle with almost half the league to avoid dropping to the third tier for the first time since 2003-04.

Their recent form suggests they are better equipped than some of the others down at the bottom as they have lost only two of their last ten games and have lost only one of their last five fixtures away from home.

The betting...

The bookies fancy the Lads to pick up maximum points this afternoon with odds of 11/8, with QPR priced at 2/1 to take the spoils and the draw is around 11/5.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 9

Draws: 6

QPR wins: 4

Sunderland goals: 28

QPR goals: 17

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 13th August 2022

Championship

Sunderland 2-2 QPR

[Stewart 31’, Simms 40’ - Chair 87’, Dieng 90’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard (O’Nien), Batth, Cirkin, Evans, Neil (Embleton), Clarke, Pritchard (Wright), Stewart, Simms (P. Roberts) Substitutes not used: Bass, Alese, Diamond QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Hamalainen (Bonne), Johansen (Dozzell), Dickie, Dunne, Adomah (T. Roberts), Chair, Dykes, Field, Shodipo (Armstrong) Substitutes not used: Walsh, Gubbins, Masterson Attendance: 37,884

Played for both...

Danny Dichio

London-born Dichio began his career at QPR in the 1990s before a surprise move to Sampdoria in 1997. Having only made a handful of appearances in his first year, Peter Reid stepped in and brought him to the Stadium of Light in 1998.

He spent three years with the Lads before moving on to West Bromwich Albion, which was followed with spells with Millwall, Preston North End and Toronto FC before he retired in 2009.