On This Day (16th March 2015): Gus Poyet sacked as Sunderland manager!

The Gus Poyet era encompassed as much negativity as positivity during his brief spell in charge of the club between 2013 and 2015.

Despite spearheading our unexpected and almost surreal survival bid during the 2013/2014 season, his tenure never really properly took off with a mixture of poor decision making and a negative relationship with some supporters ensuring that his time at the club is reflected on in rather polarising terms.

Poyet was appointed in 2013 to replace the divisive Paolo di Canio, whose rotten run of form and antagonistic approach to man management ensured that he was never going to work out on Wearside.

Despite the early success in leading the club to the League Cup final in 2014, along with the ‘Great Escape’, Poyet’s first full season in charge was where things began to unravel.

The derailment of his tenure can be attributed to some specific factors that made it very difficult for him to continue.

After only one win in the first seven games (despite a good few draws), the eighth game was where it all went wrong.

We travelled to Southampton on the back of a first win of the season, but succumbed to one of the biggest defeats in our history, an 8-0 hammering which set the tone for the rest of Poyet’s tenure.

Despite the heavy defeat and the messy fallout, Poyet’s comments poured fuel on the fire.

It’s unacceptable. I learnt a lot about the players today- the bad side, the characters who stopped and there were a few who gave up. I know who they are so it’s very important for me for the future. I know the players I can count on in difficult situations.

Poyet’s negativity was becoming more and more apparent in his tactics, style of play, and attitude in the media. Tensions were rising as the season went on and weeks before his dismissal, Poyet had a pop at the fans.

The fans are still living in the past. They want Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips back but I’m sorry, I can’t bring them back. You can’t live in the past. Football’s completely different today. Quinn and Phillips was kick and rush and it worked perfectly but it’s impossible now, you’d never get the ball back. I understand the fans booing at the end and half time probably, but during the game I don’t. You have to be very strong to play here and that’s creating a little bit of a problem. My message to the fans is ‘patience’.

Following his contentious dig at the fanbase, our form didn’t improve with a defeat against Bradford (managed by Phil Parkinson) in the FA Cup marking another low.

This game saw a real disconnect between the manager and the fanbase, with the away fans at Valley Parade singing, ‘Gus Poyet, it’s always our fault’.

The rights and wrongs of this toxic situation were irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, but the facts were that the atmosphere had become extremely negative, and things finally came to a head after we went 4-0 down to Aston Villa before half time.

With plenty of time left on the clock, streams of fans departed the Stadium of Light, while some threw objects at the Sunderland dugout and hurled abuse in the manager’s direction.

There was no real way back for Poyet after this game and on this day nine years ago, he was relieved of his duties. However, it seemed like he was trying to get out well before he eventually did.

On reflection, it was a sad way for things to end, given the many highs that did occur under his stewardship. Poyet has since gone on to manage various clubs around Europe and is currently manager of the Greek national team.