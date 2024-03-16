Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland stop the rot against QPR?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

With only three fit and available defenders (Timothée Pembélé, Trai Hume and Leo Hjelde) today is going to be tough but we do have some talented academy players who may get the chance to step up and take their opportunity.

Do I expect us to keep a clean sheet? No.

Do I expect us to score? Maybe once, as our strikers continue to struggle and Jack Clarke is still out injured. On the plus side, it was nice to see Jobe score last weekend and Romaine Mundle did well too.

If we can grab a draw and stop the run of defeats, that’s a step in the right direction.

If both teams had fully fit squads, we’d batter them, but we don’t, so let’s hope we can at least earn a share of the spoils.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Romaine Mundle

I wish I had confidence in us stopping this rotten run, but I just don’t, because although QPR are still in a relegation dogfight, they’re very much improved under Marti Cifuentes.

The Middlesbrough defeat put an end to a four match unbeaten run, including a win against table topping Leicester.

Some of the other lads seem to feel we’ll finally put a win on the board, but the injury news leads me to think it’ll be beyond us.

A score draw for this one, and that’s me putting as much of a positive spin on it as I can!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe Bellingham

I’m trying to channel my inner optimist but we’re missing too many key players and have too young an available eleven to get through this game and take three points.

With Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Luke O’Nien all missing, it’s difficult to see where the drive and impetus will be to navigate both a tricky opponent and an increasingly hostile/fed up home crowd.

The only thing that could get everyone going is another Jobe screamer, so let’s have some of that on our way to another game without a win, but putting an end to the losing streak as well.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 QPR 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Romaine Mundle

I’m choosing to be positive this week.

Back at home, we really need to grasp the opportunity in front of us, get three points and settle the whole thing down again.

QPR had been in pretty good form but will have had their confidence knocked a little with defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

Three points, please…and no goals for that twat Jack Colback.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Callum Styles

This isn’t the ‘six in a row’ anybody wants. It needs to be broken now, and it needs to be broken in a good manner.

The lads are obviously pushing, but confidence is low. Maybe it’s since we’ve lost players like Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts whilst not playing well, and it’s been left to the youngsters to take up the mantle.

I’m desperate for a win; to want to watch the game, the highlights and smile as I do so.

Go on, lads. Get a win and give us something to shout about!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

We must stop the rot.

There was a chance to scrape a point against Southampton but I have no idea what we were thinking tactically as we conceded two quick goals.

Now it’s another day and another defensive crisis. This is a major issue, although at least we’re playing one of the lowest scoring sides in the league, so it’s a good time to do it.

Get a win and we can get back on track.

Bizarrely, we’re in a similar position to this time last season and we eventually ended up in the playoffs, but after how poor we’ve been, I’ll settle for not being dragged into a relegation battle.

Predictions League - latest result

Our writers were quite pessimistic ahead of the Saints game, with only one draw forecast and losses expected for all the other lads.

The pessimism turned out about right as we went down 4-2, racking up our sixth league loss in a row.

The lads had a chance to potentially get something from the game after they brought a 2-0 losing margin back to 2-2 with twenty minutes to go.

An opportunistic shot by Romaine Mundle went in after a deflection, and that was followed by a sublime strike into the corner from Jobe to make it 2-2.

For some reason, we then pushed on as we sought the win, but in doing so we let in two avoidable goals on the counter.

It was probably one of the most annoying periods of recent games for many, as we just didn't manage the game well at all.

League Table

After last weekend’s results and a late submission by Matty, Bomber lifts himself off the foot of the table.

Most of the lads got a point for the poor result at St Mary’s, but there were no major changes in our mini league table.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions: