Centre Backs?! What are those?

This has been a torrid season. Despite the fact that we only lie 2 points away from the total we had accrued by this point last year, the squad seems to be in a bit of turmoil.

Six losses on the trot further add to the despair suffered by fans of the lads. This weekend’s match against QPR should represent a winnable affair, yet this may not be so as Sunderland enters its latest crisis in the form of a missing backline.

Saturday’s line-up promises to be an interesting one. Luke O’Nien is out serving the second game of his suspension, Jenson Seelt has suffered a season-ending injury (rumoured to be an ACL related issue) whilst Triantis remains on loan at Hibernian where he’s fast becoming a midfield general.

There remains slim optimism, however. Despite being forced off the pitch in the second half of the Southampton game with a niggling hamstring injury, there is hope that Ballard (having been called up for the Northern Ireland squad for this month’s international friendly) will be fit enough to start.

Despite this hope for Ballard, there still remains an issue that only one recognised centre back is (or may be) available. This is all the more troublesome considering Dodds’ recent experiment with a back five. Trai Hume and Leo Hjelde have been known to dabble in the arts of the centre back, however, if they were to do so in a traditional back three partnership there would be little in the way of players capable of playing wing back. It creates an interesting conundrum, and it seems to suggest that Dodds may have to stray from his preferred model.

So, Potential Solutions?

One obvious solution may be bringing up youth to fill the gaps for now. However, it is difficult to see that, with a game so integral to how Sunderland completes the season, youth will be trusted, and I remain doubtful that this will be the case.

It seems Dodds may have only two options. The first I can imagine is using Callum Styles as a left wing back again, partnering him with Hume, Hjelde, and potentially Ballard in the middle. Pembele would likely be given a rare opportunity on the right flank. This, when looking at Dodds affection for a back 3/5 lineup, seems to be the most likely option. But then again, Dodds has hardly been an easy man to read and has shown no trepidation in changing formations mid-game let alone pre-match.

The second option would be potentially moving to a more traditional four at the back with Hume, Hjelde, Ballard and Pembele (or maybe even Styles) constituting that four. Four at the back is far from our recent style of play but desperate times call for desperate measures and this may be one of the most sensical options in terms of playing players to their strengths.

Yet this seems unlikely given Dodds’ love of a back three. It also limits Sunderland’s creative output from the wing-back position. This is a position from which we’ve done quite well recently, think Huggins pre-injury when he was ripping it up, or think back (very far) to Cirkin’s link ups with Clarke. Admittedly, we lose the potential to do this without wingbacks.

This all, I add, hangs on whether Ballard is actually fit. If this hamstring issue keeps him out I dread to think what we’re going to do this weekend.

The big issue is that we just don’t defend well. Individually our defenders are actually quite solid. Despite the hate (undue may his biggest fan boy add), Luke O’Nien is a decent man to have. He’s established himself as a central defender and has got us out of some pickles, and does well when it’s needed of him. Ballard hoards heaps of potential and is a great player, Hume too. Hjelde, despite his lack of attacking threat, is solid defensively and Seelt has proved competent enough too. The issue is they don’t look great together. The Leicester game pointed this out. Individually they have the potential to be heroes on their day, but as a unit? They look disorganised and frankly confused at times. This is probably where the gameplan and the manager really needs to kick in.

Arguably, it is probably Dodds that remains the issue. The defence has been shaky all season and will need changing, and Doddseh can’t take all the flak as such. But nonetheless, it clearly isn’t working now. Defensively we’ve looked poor, and we don’t look settled or confident. Dodds has played the quasi back 3/5, we don’t actually look better for it, if anything the lack of confidence continues and the set up hasn’t helped our defensive woes. Here I share the same opinion with most of the other lads at Roker, we need a new manager and as soon as we can get them. We’ve simply not improved since sacking Beale. We need a new boss who will set things straight and come in with a set style and a formulated gameplan. However, whilst that looks an unlikely feat, I’ll pray for a healthy centre back or two in the meantime…