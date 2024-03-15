Will the real Sunderland gaffer please stand up?

I liked Michael Beale. A point of contention for some, I’m sure, but at the end of the day the owner has an almost singular duty: to ensure the stable and efficient running of the club. Rumour had it there was a falling out with the players (personally I think they should’ve been put in their place because so-called “player power” is a pox on this entire sport, but there you go) and results became a mixed bag at best, so it wasn’t exactly lunacy to change tact and gaffer.

The problem is we didn’t actually get a new gaffer, did we?

Enter Mike Dodds – the man, the myth, the eternal assistant.

Four consecutive defeats and four weeks later we don’t seem to be any closer to actually hiring anyone to do this job. The burning question – WHY HAVE THE WHEELS STOPPED TURNING AT SUNDERLAND AFC?

Three months ago you’d have been laughed at for suggesting we could be in this position now. The table is tighter than the gap between a door and a wedge. We sit 12th in the league, our form only equalled by Rotherham who are rooted to the bottom of it. There are nine points between ourselves and the relegation spots, and as I write there is currently zero hope that we will gain a single point between now and the end of the season. Every other team below us has picked up points in their last five games, every single one.

Make no mistake – Sunderland AFC are now in a relegation battle. It didn’t have to come to this.

But now that it has, thanks in no small part to behaviour that can best be described as erratic from the owner, it is now his responsibility to fix it.

So where is Beale’s replacement?

Why will we be lining up a squad in the middle of an injury crisis, in the middle of a relegation battle, with an assistant coach commanding them, for what will be in all likelihood our sixth defeat in as many games?

When Mowbray was given the push – another calamitous error of judgement from Kyril – it took two weeks to replace him. Those two weeks were full of panic and lamentation from the fans who were, rightly, worried that two weeks without a real gaffer would be detrimental to our season. It wasn’t at that point because there was still everything to play for, but the panic was real nonetheless.

So where is the panic? Where is the tumult after twice that length of time with no gaffer and demonstrably detrimental performances over the last FIVE games? Is it partly because some fans were simply happy to be rid of Beale, regardless of the consequences? An unexplainable and unaccountable faith that an assistant coach can simply slip into that role and command respect as a football manager because he’s nice to players?

Whether the fans choose to lose their shit or not doesn’t matter overmuch, though you’d think it did with the way KLD seems to have capitulated to a very small portion of them at times, but it would at least serve the purpose of lighting a fire under the arse of the ownership that might let him know we need to actually have a gaffer in order to perform on the pitch, which enables us to win at least some games, which perpetuates the continued existence of a football club.

It’s not rocket science, is it?

I think it’s important to talk about leadership. What it means, what it takes and how it impacts any endeavour. There’s an old saying I’m sure you’ve heard; lead, follow, or get out of the way. It means that if you aren’t capable of leading or following you should at least cease to be an obstacle to the team, to ensure the accomplishment of the task. Command structures exist for a very real and very good reason. Privilege, responsibility and accountability are doled out on strict terms. The man with the most privilege is the man responsible for success and accountable for failure. Notably, without this structure, everything goes to shit. You are witnessing this now whenever you watch Sunderland play.

The direction of a team is as important as the destination. If everyone is pushing in the same direction, they are a team. If there is chaos and an absence of leadership, they are a rabble. Rabbles don’t win football games.

The thing about Dodds is it’s hard to dislike the guy, and it’s almost impossible to pin anything on him. He’s been given all the responsibilities of a gaffer with none of the consequences and none of the privilege. It isn’t that Mike Dodds doesn’t understand how to set up a team to play football, rather that he’s not particularly good at it yet. This is understandable since he isn’t actually a head coach.

He’s in the middle of his career, progressing towards that position should he actually desire it, but this situation is specifically the only one in which he would be tasked with managing a Championship team from the promise of play-offs to a relegation battle no one thought they’d end up in. He just isn’t equipped for this.

Maybe one day, but it is not this day.

The demands on leaders increase as situations worsen. More direction is needed, more accountability. Squad deficiencies are further highlighted as the threat of a dogfight mounts, demanding more and more intricacy and cunning to overcome.

Dodds does not have the tools for this fight in his arsenal, and the continued persistence with his underwhelming game management only increases the demand for those tools as each game passes.

Individual talent will not save this season, which is a shame since it’s about the only thing we have an abundance of. We cannot persist with what is clearly a failed and damaging experiment. The players have to be playing as a team with direction, presenting a united front to their opposition that is backed up by one or more carefully laid plans. They need a leader with experience of this conflict, one who is ready and equipped for the challenge.

So when is Sunderland going to give them one?