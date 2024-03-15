Share All sharing options for: On This Day (15 March 2007): Hysen talks about Barnsley bus & his quick path back to redemption

The infamous ‘Barnsley three’ certainly felt the wrath of Roy Keane, having missed the bus to Oakwell - but Keane was pretty quick to forgive too.

Swedish winger Toby Hysen had been recalled to the starting XI for the game against Stoke the following Tuesday, while Marton Fulop had been named on the bench. Anthony Stokes, however, had to turn out for the reserves the following night.

On this day 17 years ago, after the 2-2 draw against Stoke which saw the lads move ever closer to the top two thanks to a last minute Daryl Murphy equaliser, Toby Hysen revealed that Keane hadn’t held any grudges over the incident.

As I was in the squad for Stoke, I knew who had been left out, so I knew I had a chance to play. If the manager wanted to do anything else he would have just left me out all together. When I was starting, as always, I was thrilled. I was just pleased to be back, because that is behind us now. The manager said it would not influence the rest of the season and that’s what happened so I am back involved, like everyone else. We did a stupid thing, we were late, but it is buried and on the Monday we saw everyone, as we did on the Sunday. Things happen, people make mistakes and you learn from them. We have got a bit of stick from the players but you have to take that on the chin and move on. I am not going to think about it anymore. My dad also gave me stick. He asked what happened because he had read it in the papers. I told him and he just said ‘don’t worry, move on’. When I told him I was dropped, he asked the reason why I was late. But that doesn’t matter here. If you’re late, you’re late. That’s the way it is at this club. Next time we go a bit earlier.

Derby and Birmingham were tied at the top of the league, three points ahead of the lads as Keane’s team gained momentum. We’d built a head of stream post the festive season, and optimism was certainly creeping back into the fan base - primarily due to Keane, whose leadership at the club was proving invaluable.

Come Saturday’s home game against Hull, however, Hysen was nowhere to be seen - his place taken by Stokes as Sunderland claimed a 2-0 win to go second.

Hysen, who was a lovely, skillful and direct winger with an eye for goal, returned to the line up for the next game - a 1-0 win at Cardiff, however ended the season with just 15 starts - only completing the 90 minutes on three occasions.

He departed in the summer - less than a year after being signed by Niall Quinn, homesickness was cited as the driving factor. He joined Gothenburg, where he spent ten of the following 11 seasons, and ended up playing 34 games for Sweden before retiring from pro football in 2018.

It always seemed a shame to me. Hysen was a quality player who I felt would be better suited to the premier league than the championship, and he could have been a key part of the story that subsequently unfolded.