Fan Letters: “Supporting Sunderland under Tony Mowbray was brilliant!”

Dear Roker Report,

The decision to sack Tony Mowbray was shockingly bad as soon as it was announced.

My family have been supporting Sunderland since 1969, and through many ups and downs, when my dad’s job took us to the North East,

Being a fan during Mowbray’s tenure was the best it had been for years.

Graham Makey

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Graham. Thank you for your letter. I think the fact that people are still praising Tony Mowbray almost five months after he left the club proves how much he was respected and how much positivity he brought to the Stadium of Light. At our best, we played some truly exceptional football under him, and long-term, the aim surely has to be to get back to the style that served us so well. This club has had an attacking ethos for three years, and Mowbray really took it to a new level, often with spectacular results.

Dear Roker Report,

After losing six games on the bounce, I wonder about the team being picked, because I don’t think it’s Mike Dodds.

Instead, it smacks of Kristjaan Speakman selecting Mason Burstow, who in my opinion shouldn’t even be considered. Is it because Speakman can’t accept he made a poor choice or because he still hopes that Burstow can be a star?

As for Abdoullah Ba, whenever he gets the ball, nobody knows what he’s going to do, least of all himself, and the phrase ‘headless chicken’ comes to mind.

As for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, he’s completely out of his depth and hasn’t a clue what he’s doing.

We need nine points to stay up, but where are we going to get them? I’ll keep the faith.

Haway the Lads!

Micheal OhUigin

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Micheal. Thank you for getting in touch. The selection of Burstow is really confusing to me. He’s shown far less than Nazariy Rusyn and I fully expected him to return to Chelsea in January, so I can’t work out what’s going on. He’s not posing a goal threat and he’s not a particularly dynamic centre forward, either. I do like him, but he’s just not right for us. As for Abdoullah Ba, he’s very erratic but he does have talent, even if he only shows it in flashes, and I do wonder how big a role he’ll play during the final nine games, particularly if the pressure becomes even greater. I think seven points will be enough to secure our Championship status, and I really hope we pick three of them up this Saturday.

Dear Roker Report,

I think the tragedy is that politics has wrecked our situation.

Living 4,500 miles away in the United States after going to the match with my dad since I was five, I have both a deep affection for the club and a ‘bird’s eye’ view of the situation.

Like the theatre and the sporting world, egos and personalities always seem to clash. There’s no compromise, no listening skills within the club management, and nothing done in the interests of the fans.

Tony (Minnesota, USA)