Roker Rapport Podcast: "Back to basics?" - Southampton 4-2 Sunderland reaction & QPR preview!

What's the crack?
- BREAKING NEWS: WE'RE STILL SHITE
- It wasn't exactly an inspirational performance against Southampton but at least we got a couple goals aye?
- Stop overthinking it Mike; the lads try to explain to Dodds where he might be going wrong...
- Defensive injury woes continue to just get worse as Seelt is now absent for Saturday and likely the rest of the season; so how do we sort this mess until Luke gets back?
- The lads both get a little ranty about it all and question the team selection, specifically regarding players like Adil Aouchiche.
- So with QPR retaining the services for now of a lad who allegedly hit someone with a brick back on the continent, we have to deal with a reasonably potent attacking threat. Especially if he's got a rock in his hand.
- The lads try to predict how things will look after the final whistle and sort of give up. Aye.
- All this and more. Ha'way the Lads!
