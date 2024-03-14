 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: "Back to basics?" - Southampton 4-2 Sunderland reaction & QPR preview!

If you haven't noticed there's a little gift we've posted full of joy and positivity just prior to this here podcast. Honest it's all great fun. Seriously though we are actually back, as Gav and Chris sat down late last night to look at the Southampton result and ahead to QPR!

By TheHashpipe83
What's the crack?

  • BREAKING NEWS: WE'RE STILL SHITE
  • It wasn't exactly an inspirational performance against Southampton but at least we got a couple goals aye?
  • Stop overthinking it Mike; the lads try to explain to Dodds where he might be going wrong...
  • Defensive injury woes continue to just get worse as Seelt is now absent for Saturday and likely the rest of the season; so how do we sort this mess until Luke gets back?
  • The lads both get a little ranty about it all and question the team selection, specifically regarding players like Adil Aouchiche.
  • So with QPR retaining the services for now of a lad who allegedly hit someone with a brick back on the continent, we have to deal with a reasonably potent attacking threat. Especially if he's got a rock in his hand.
  • The lads try to predict how things will look after the final whistle and sort of give up. Aye.
  • All this and more. Ha'way the Lads!

How To Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

