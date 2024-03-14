Roker Rapport Podcast: Doddsfall - The Trilogy - Combined Swansea, Norwich & Leicester reaction

This isn’t something we’d necessarily advise you listen to, especially if you’re feeling a bit low, but if that’s your thing then we won’t judge. Enjoy the descent into madness or switch to the Southampton reaction and QPR preview that’s just gone up.
What’s the crack?
- The first half hour or so the lads looked at the defeat at home to Swansea City, tried to work out what exactly the players were playing at and started to show a little concern over the Dodds intervention on the pitch. Gav was not feeling confident at all.
- The second half hour is of course dedicated to the memory of Doddsy’s sanity and tactical nous, as the lads just stood aghast at the complete lack of attacking intent against a Norwich side that could have been beaten on the day.
- The final part of this glorious trilogy features further concern after our result against Leicester City and a complete lack of belief in the lads being capable of getting a result at Southampton which (spoiler alert) funnily enough turned out to be the case.
- We’re very sorry we have to do this to you all.
Good luck and Ha’way the lads!
