The global football boom of the early 2000s and how it might have influenced Sunderland

Share All sharing options for: The global football boom of the early 2000s and how it might have influenced Sunderland

They say it’s the hope that kills you – but that hope is often driven by the memories of happier times.

As a Sunderland fan, my mind often gravitates to a particular period in the club’s modern history which has been very well documented.

I think it’s for two reasons. One, because it takes me back to my youth; and two, because it was a successful time that ended in such spectacularly disappointing fashion.

The Peter Reid era, which peaked with back-to-back seventh placed finishes in the Premier League, fizzled out so rapidly and I’m not sure the club ever really recovered from it.

In our weeks of struggle over the past two months, I have found myself increasingly dwelling on this period of time over two decades ago and trying to decipher just went wrong.

Much has been said about the poor signings, from Carsten Fredgaard to Milton Nunez, to a perceived lack of money and/or ambition.

But could it be that changing times in the world of football played a significant role here – with Sunderland trying to hard to keep up?

The team that Reid built played swashbuckling football on its way to the top flight in the late 1990s, before adopting a more pragmatic style, when necessary, to excel among English football’s elite.

It was made up of talented footballers and had a British core, with Reid known for installing a strong work ethic among his sides. He was also good at integrating foreign players, with Stefan Schwarz, Julio Arca and Thomas Sorensen among those who stood out.

Yet in the early 2000s, the game was becoming more global. Manchester United were playing in the Club World Cup, TV coverage of competitions such as the Champions League the African Cup of Nations increased, more overseas superstars were heading to the Premier League and footballers, certainly in some quarters, were taking on a celebrity status.

For the first time in his management career, Reid perhaps felt inclined to look abroad for signings rather than playing to his strengths of scouring the domestic leagues for experienced campaigners and untapped talent, regardless of their nationality.

Indeed, there was nothing wrong with foreign players, but while previously they were Premier League tested, such as Stefan Schwarz and Emerson Thome, they became something of a haphazard gamble.

I’ve no doubt that money was a factor, and Reid certainly didn’t have the resources of some of his other Premier League peers at the time, but I feel that our decision as a club to take a chance with untested, cheaper imports was key to our undoing around this period.

Of course, I acknowledge that not all off Reid’s British signings worked out either, but it was a crying shame that after the heights of 1999 to 2001, the club was unable to maintain, let alone build on a golden, yet relatively brief era in its modern history.