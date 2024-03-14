Fan Letters: “Amad is gone, he’s not coming back and we need to accept it”

Dear Roker Report,

Once again, our fans went into collective meltdown this week after reading far too much into a new social media post from Amad, or rather the lack of a new social media post from Amad.

Within an hour of his social media accounts seemingly being deactivated, Sunderland fan pages were already posting compilation videos of him playing for us, while captioning with the obvious deduction that this cryptic online behaviour clearly means he wants out of Manchester United and that he’s desperate to return to Sunderland.

There are several reasons why this is totally illogical, but I’ll come onto that later.

As it turns out, he’d deactivated his social media accounts for religious reasons during the month of Ramadan, and in his post explaining this, he sounded quite annoyed at having to justify his actions, presumably to obsessed Sunderland fans who were hounding him.

In the aftermath of this post, I’ve even seen several of our fans claiming that it isn’t really him in the photo.

To some, the idea that someone has hacked his account to provide information about a spiritually focused social media break is apparently more likely than the idea that he just isn’t quite as desperate to leave the biggest club in world football to join a team who are twelfth in the Championship.

This is completely absurd, and the type of behaviour I might expect from Year Nines following their first break up, and not from fully grown adults towards a player we borrowed for a few months.

Manchester United paid huge money for him not that long ago. They aren’t going to sell him at a huge loss to a Championship team because our fans obsess over him on social media as well as the fact that he quite liked it here.

There are top division clubs in England, France, Italy, and Spain who would want him and could blow us out of the water in terms of transfer fees and wage packages-. That’s if United had any desire to sell him, which they haven’t expressed at any point up to now.

Some would clutch further at straws and ask ‘What about another loan deal? What do his parent club have to gain by running down another year of his contract, instead of shipping him out to a level where he’s already proven himself?’.

This is why you never fall in love with a loan player.

It’s an oft-repeated cliche that no player is bigger than the club, so perhaps we should start acting like it. Amad is gone and he isn’t coming back. It’s long past time our fans began to accept it.

Matt Laidlaw

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Matt. Thank you for your letter. I honestly couldn’t agree more with your views on the ongoing Amad love-in that many of our fans seem to be caught up in. He was brilliant for us (the best loan signing I’ve ever seen at Sunderland, actually) and he played a huge role during the 2022/2023 season, but the likelihood of him returning was always very low. To be honest, I always felt that prioritising his return in January was wrong, because the many issues we’re currently facing wouldn’t have been solved by Amad, and I don’t think the idea of playing under either Michael Beale or Mike Dodds would’ve been particularly appealing to him. However Manchester United choose to make best use of him is their prerogative, and personally, I made my peace with it quite a while ago. He left us with some wonderful memories and a catalogue of brilliant goals, and that was enough for me. Time to move on.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m sorry, but sacking Tony Mowbray wasn’t a poor decision.

In my eyes, it was one of umpteen decisions made by Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus that have been absolutely ludicrous and beyond belief.

I always remember my old dad, who worked down the pit nearly all his life, telling me that a team needs to be made up of youngsters and a few old heads to provide a balance of youth and experience, and to seemingly sack Mowbray for trying to enforce that was out of this world.

For the first time in a long time, I was proud to watch our team play fast, attractive football, and pundits were applauding our style of play. However, the powers that be decided to scupper that idea as if it were a mistake, and to take us back to the dark days.

I recently read that we’ve had something close to twenty two managers in twenty two years. I’m sorry, but we’ll never win anything with those figures.

Speakman and Dreyfus need to go now, and to put the club in the hands of someone who knows what they’re doing.

Ernie Robinson

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ernie. Thank you for getting in touch. Personally, I do miss Tony Mowbray, and even more so in the light of what’s happened since his departure. In Mogga, we had a head coach of status, credibility, experience, and an ability to guide and nurture our young players. From what we’ve seen in the aftermath of his exit, I do get a sense that some of the players haven’t truly recovered from his departure. Nevertheless, it was a decision that Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will have to live with, but after the turbulence that’s engulfed the club since Mowbray left, I do wonder whether there might be one or two regrets.

Dear Roker Report,

Six defeats on the bounce probably means we’ll be very nervy in our next home match.

It’ll ease our worries if we can get three points against QPR, but nothing is guaranteed.

Looking at those six games, I’m sure we expected not to lose the first two, but after losing them and sacking Michael Beale, we were much less confident about winning the last four.

However, what stood out for me was our negative approach in all four games, especially in the first half. That has to be down to Mike Dodds and he needs to rectify that in the future.

Against Leicester, it was significant that when we made the substitutions and started to go at them, the crowd really got behind the team and the noise and support from the terraces was amazing.

We’ve got to get that atmosphere going from the first minute on Saturday, and for that to happen, Dodds needs to get the team selection and tempo of our play right.

We can’t just wait until the sixtieth minute to start playing positively, but I think we’ll be OK if Dodds and the players hold their nerve.

As for next season, we’re reliant upon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman to hire the right head coach and to sign some players who can improve our squad significantly, including at least one proven goalscorer.

Bill Fisher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for your letter. Saturday’s game against QPR is sure to be a very tense affair, and given our current injury and suspension crisis, the latest victim of which is Jenson Seelt, I really don’t feel overly optimistic about our chances of victory. Regarding our tendency to only start playing when the chips are down, I fully agree with that and we saw it against Southampton, as we did all the hard work to bring the game back to 2-2, before throwing it away by being far too open and losing our discipline. In my view, the only way we can win on Saturday is to take the game to QPR from the start, put faith in our attackers, and hope that we can find the end product to match. If the game becomes a tussle, I’d fear the worst as we simply don’t have the ability to play that way. Let’s hope I’m wrong and that we can get the win we badly need.

Dear Roker Report,

Yes, those two clowns are ruining our club, with their silly sunglasses on indoors.

No wonder the club and team are in a mess. Can’t pick their noses, never mind the team. It’s in freefall, so they need to sell the club to someone who’ll take it to where it should be.

We’re losing game after game and it’s just as well we’re up the league, otherwise we could’ve been joining Sheffield Wednesday back in League One.

Bobby Bland

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bobby. Thank you for getting in touch. At the moment, Sheffield Wednesday seem to be experiencing a real revival and it wouldn’t surprise me if they avoided relegation this season. Regarding our ownership, more people seem to be expressing scepticism at the direction of travel under Dreyfus, and there seems to be less trust in him than there once was. The only way he can rectify that is to show that the mistakes of this season will be learned from and not repeated, but the big question is whether he can. Time will tell.

Dear Roker Report,

Sacking Tony Mowbray was one of the biggest mistakes we’ve ever made, but not content with that, we also sold our most creative player to the man we sacked.

What a thoughtless thing to do and now we’re paying the price. Relegation is now a distinct possibility and we’ll be lucky to win another game this season.

I hope the owner and his sidekick are very happy.

Phil Bostock