On This Day (14th March 2009): Sbragia’s Sunderland edge closer to drop zone!

When the fans boo you off the pitch at both half time and full time, and your manager describes a display as the ‘worst performance of his tenure’, you know it’s bad.

This was the case for Sunderland boss Ricky Sbragia on this day in 2009, as he lambasted a performance that was described as ‘lethargic and lacklustre’ in various match reports.

Sbragia, who’d taken over from Roy Keane following the Irishman’s shock departure, could understand the vitriol at the end of a game in which Steve Bruce’s Wigan didn’t really need to be at their best to win.

They pay their money and are entitled to vent their frustration. It’s up to us to deliver and sadly we didn’t. I thought we were poor in general and that it was probably the worst performance we’ve had since I took over. We lacked tempo, decision making, and we paid the penalty for sloppy defending.

The final line summed up a performance from Sunderland that left us ever closer to the relegation zone.

Around this time, things were beginning to get progressively worse under Sbragia after a bright start and a run of victories had secured him the job on a full time basis.

One week prior, a draw with Tottenham Hotspur felt like a defeat given the nature of Robbie Keane’s last-gasp equaliser, despite the draw being a fair result during a game where we were second best.

However, this was a listless performance and Wigan didn’t need to play like Brazil to get the win.

From the start, we were on the back foot as the midfield duo of Michael Brown and Ben Watson dominated, and Watson was the man to put the away side ahead early doors.

The game was only twelve minutes old when the home rearguard backed away from a high ball as it bounced twenty five yards out. Watson, however, needed no second invitation to drill a controlled volley past Marton Fulop for his first goal since completing a £2 million January move from Crystal Palace.

After a slow start and having fallen behind, we then experienced a brief resurgence.

Grant Leadbitter, who’d replaced the unavailable Kieran Richardson, was possibly our best player and after a couple of gilt-edged opportunities went astray, he grabbed the equaliser.

A long goal kick was headed on by Cissé, Malbranque and Kenwyne Jones before Leadbitter applied the finishing touch by steering a shot past Kirkland.

The relief of getting back on level terms was replaced by apathy minutes later, after some pathetic defending saw former Newcastle United winger Charles N’Zogbia granted the freedom of the Stadium of Light pitch to run and score almost untouched.

But the lead didn’t last long as Wigan cleared their lines to N’Zogbia just inside their own half and he ran at the Sunderland goal and slotted in to round off an excellent counter-attack.

The almost casual nature of our defending and the fact that a former Newcastle player had scored created a perfect storm at half time, as the fans didn’t hold back in expressing their anger at what they’d witnessed.

Unfortunately, nothing really changed after the break and we looked almost devoid of ideas, even though Djibril Cissé and Kenwyne Jones were up front.

Two clear offside goals were as close as we came to equalising during a dreary second half, and the worry for Sbragia was the standard of performance, as things appeared to be going downhill quickly.

With our form only getting worse, the danger of sleepwalking towards relegation was very real.