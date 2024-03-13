Sunderland need to learn how to keep clean sheets again

You don’t get a much more damning stat than six straight defeats, appearing for all the world of a side heading into freefall. There are issues with the Sunderland squad of this season, some of which have been there since last August, but others which have crept in during the last few months.

Well into March and after 37 games of the season, our strikers still only have three goals to their credit. A lot of fans have pointed out that the amount of crosses we have provided to them all season has been insufficient, not helped by our inverted wingers, yet it has to be said that we are in an era of inverted wingers and other teams that employ the same tactic seem to cope.

Last season even though we only had strikers for a limited amount of the campaign, the same tactic saw Ross Stewart hit 10 goals in 11 starts, and Ellis Simms bag 7 goals in 14 starts. And no disrespect to Ellis Simms but he was nowhere near the calibre of Ross Stewart. If they were able to get goals in a similar team set up, then there has to be a question asked of our present strikers.

All said, even with the contributions of Stewart, Simms and the crucial goals of Amad, at this stage last season after 37 games we had only scored four more goals than this campaign.

But at the other end of the pitch a problem has developed which is as significant as any, which is our defence seems to be incapable of keeping a clean sheet.

Altogether Sunderland have kept seven clean sheets this season, but five of them came before Tony Mowbray’s departure after our 19th league game - only two have come in the 18 games since. For a team in a losing streak, stopping the goals going in against is essential. It turns defeats into draws, and provides a foundation which can be built on. It helps give the team confidence which in this squad has been shot to pieces after the events of the last few months.

Watching Sunderland at the moment, you feel that not only are we likely to concede a goal at some point, but we look porous in spells. And you can see the players know it and lack the confidence or even the know-how to see a game out and gain a point.

Saturday’s game at Southampton just about summed up everything that is wrong in that regard, where after a chaotic first half with the defence all over the place we somehow got back on level terms. Yet, instead of putting up the shutters right after equalising and taking the sting out of the game we left ourselves wide open as we immediately looked to win it.

There is no doubt that we have missed some quality players due to injury, such as Denis Cirkin, Nial Huggins and Aji Alese, maybe even Ballard now - and that’s just the defence - and you have to feel for Hjelde and Seelt who have had to come into a losing disorganised team and try to make an impression - there’s no chance of the familiarity of settled partnerships forming.

Our defence has not been helped by Mike Dodds changing our formation for just about every game that he has been in charge, or that we have had three tough games in succession.

There are still wins in this Sunderland team, and the rest of the season begins against QPR on Saturday. Common sense would be for Mike Dodds to pick a settled back line for a number of matches and only change it due to necessity for the rest of the season, but with suspension and injuries already in play that won’t happen just yet.