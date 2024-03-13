Share All sharing options for: Rallying the troops ahead of Saturday’s clash with QPR!

Gary Engel says…

It definitely looks as though we’re shot this weekend, but it isn’t about amplifying our weak points as much as it’s about remembering our strengths.

QPR won’t be sitting back, but that’s fine.

Earlier in the season, we took apart the more adventurous teams and carved them open at will. That’s something we can do again but we must work hard, use the high press, and don’t allow them to break on us too often.

If Jobe isn’t getting much of the ball, seek it. Get into the game and when attacking, occupy a space on the left hand side and cut inside to provide our forward players with support.

Pierre Ekwah can’t be afraid to cover ground and close people down, and he should remember his performance against Luton.

When we don’t have the ball, we need to remain calm but also show fight and class. Dan Neil needs to show heart and desire, as that’ll keep the fans right behind him and they’ll cheer every shot, cross, and tackle.

Haway, boys. Show us all what you’re made of!

Kelvin Beattie says...

I come because I want to, not because I have to.

I roar and yell because the pain I feel and the excitement that can overwhelm me triggers very similar feelings and behaviour.

It’s not a cliche when we describe our week as good or bad, Sunderland result pending.

You’re struggling at the moment, but keep going to the well. If you do, you’ll find loads of us there ready to do our bit to help you through this sticky patch.

The harder you work, the more folks you’ll find in your corner and the more luck you’ll get.

I commit to this cause because I can feel the blood of our past generations surging through my veins and extolling me on to greater levels. I hope you can feel this, too.

Get out onto that pitch and hoover up the power and might of that Roker crowd. Be as one with those gathered in your name, as the only way is up!

Go and etch your names in the annals of our history, for you are living our dream and we’re Sunderland ‘til we die!

Malc Dugdale says...

I think I’d remind the players that we’ve got twenty seven points to play for and that the majority of fans understand where they’re at and really want them to succeed.

They’re a young side that has been decimated by injuries and suspensions and are doing their best. A lot of the time that isn’t enough, but they’re trying and also learning, which will help them and us all for the future.

They’re also working with an interim head coach who’ll be lacking some of the qualities needed to get the absolute best out of them.

That’s outside of their control and all they can do is focus on football. Work hard, do your job as well as you can, follow the direction of the coach, wear the shirt with pride and give 100%.

A sparsely-populated first eleven with a temporary coach isn’t a recipe for major success at this critical period in the campaign.

Add to that the fact we’ve played many of the teams above and around us of late. During two of the games, we lost by a single goal, and this was always going to be a tough ask.

Even with Tony Mowbray at the helm and a fit Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in the team, we might’ve struggled against the likes of Leicester.

We’re in our second period in the Championship and while the quality of our football has dipped significantly, it’s very unlikely we’ll head back to League One.

It was never going to be plain sailing all the time, We’re losing too many games but we’re still in midtable, and that was the work of this group of players.

Many of these players were involved last season, and I’d suggest they remember that and gain confidence from it. OK, we aren’t in the playoff race, but we’ll be again and these are character building weeks.

It’s only with concentration and confidence that we can turn this around and that starts on Saturday.

Give it your best shot and let’s try to get two points per game for the last nine matches. We can then carry that habit on into next season, when we go again.

That’ll hopefully be with a stronger team and with players who’ll have more experience and knowledge than many of them do right now.

Just give it your best, lads.