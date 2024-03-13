On This Day (13th March 1976): Bobby Kerr brace does for Orient!

Sunderland were a force to be reckoned with at Roker Park in the 1975/76 season. They won nineteen and drew two of their league games to remain undefeated on home soil throughout the league campaign. Away from home, it was an entirely different story as they lost ten games and drew six.

The week commencing Saturday, 13th of March, saw a major challenge to Sunderland’s promotion credentials with three games on the road at Orient, Nottingham Forest, and Oldham Athletic.

Just above the relegation pack, Orient were no easy touch at Brisbane Road, with hardy campaigners Gerry Queen and Ricky Heppolette and upcoming youngsters Bill Roffey and Tony Grealish catching some headlines.

Bob Stokoe had been forced into the transfer market, with Billy Hughes still recovering from a broken leg. He bought Roy Greenwood, a flying ginger winger from Hull City for £141,600, to boost a midfield that had still not replaced Ian Porterfield (never quite the same player after a serious car crash in 1974 and eventually transferred to Sheffield Wednesday as a player/coach in July 1977). Stokoe paid Carlisle £80,000 for Ray Train. Both these players were in the first eleven for this game.

Another recent signing was coach Ian Macfarlane, brought in as Bob Stokoe’s number two. The canny Scot was called into action for this game, stepping up due to a bad migraine confining Stokoe to his hotel room.

Pop’ Robson was Sunderland’s top scorer on ten goals for the season so far. He scored all of these goals at Roker Park and had spent quite a number of games playing in midfield. Train’s arrival was hopefully going to release Pop’ back to our forward line for this run of away games.

With just short of eight thousand fans in the ground, Sunderland blasted out of their blocks and threatened to sweep the opposition away. Ray Train was a constant source of movement. He had the knack of always being available and a very simple but effective short passing game. His link play with Roy Greenwood down the left wing was a key feature of this contest, with the ginger winger going past his marker, making eye-catching runs and crosses throughout the first half, often fed by the little midfielder.

With Greenwood running hard down the left wing, Ian Macfarlane had clearly given Bobby Kerr a license to push hard down the right, to the extent that Orient manager George Petchey, in his post-match comments, claimed Sunderland had caught them out in the first half with a four-man forward line (with the addition of Mel Holden and Pop Robson).

On twenty-two minutes of almost incessant Sunderland pressure, Bobby Kerr ghosted into a crowded box and sent a fourteen-yard skimmer hit with some pace. Jackson did get down and got a hand to the shot but could only help it into the back of his goal.

Orient could not mount any real response, with Towers and Train bossing the midfield and our four-man attack all over the O’s. It was no real surprise when we went two goals up just before half-time, although there was an element of luck about the goal.

Bobby Kerr, who had a really good first half, was once again on the move into the Orient box. Ray Train spotted the little Scot and slid a lovely pass into his path. Kerr took the ball in his stride but angled too sharply and was almost on the bye-line when he hit a split-second shot, more in hope than expectation. To his utter surprise, the shot caught Jackson out at his near-post and just about ripped the roof of the net off. Two up at the break and well worth the lead.

If the first half had shown Sunderland’s attacking prowess, the second highlighted their ability to tough it out, as Orient re-jigged their formation and really got stuck in. Jeff Clarke, in particular, was immense in leading the defensive effort, ably assisted by Bobby Moncur, Dick Malone, and Joe Bolton. While the Londoners had a fair amount of pressure in the second half, this was mostly a good distance away from the Sunderland goal.

While Sunderland’s goal remained intact, Sunderland and England U23 captain Tony Towers did not. In a debatable collision with youngster Dean Mooney, Towers (no shrinking violet in the physical side of the game) came off worse and left the field in some pain holding his face/eye socket. It was later confirmed that he had a depressed cheekbone and would be out of action for four weeks at the very least.

The irony of buying Train to complete the midfield only to see Towers forced absent, injured for a month in Train’s debut. Stokoe would have been “spitting feathers”!

The victory maintained the Lads in third position on forty-one points, with a game in hand on Bolton (42 points) and Bristol City (43 points). They lost their midweek game at the City Ground 2-1 but then drew 1-1 with Oldham to take a reasonable haul of four points from a possible six away from home. Going on to take the ‘Division 2’ title, with Bristol City in second place that season.