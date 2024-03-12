A View From The Away End: Southampton (A)

In a season with more than its fair share of grim defeats and dour displays, it’s curious that many of the campaign’s lowest ebbs have come on days when Sunderland weren’t even playing (think Michael Beale’s appointment, or basically any day in the build-up to the derby.) One that stands out was the Friday just before the reverse fixture against the Saints in September.

The transfer rumour mill was going into overdrive, linking basically every player with more than half a dozen games for us with a move away, in more than a few cases to our upcoming opponents from the south coast. Of course, it was only the luckless Loch Ness Drogba who swapped his red and white stripes in the end, but it was still a pretty gruelling day to be a Lads fan.

In a very un-Sunderland-like turn of events, the game itself proved to be the perfect tonic, as Tony Mowbray’s swashbuckling team put the previously unbeaten visitors to the sword in front of the Sky cameras. Jewison Bennette was pulling off hilarious and unnecessary pirouettes, 16-year-old kids were scoring headers; even Bradley Dack contributed to something that wasn’t an injury update or a crap reality TV show. Truly a memorable day.

Fast forward six months to early March, and the mood around SR5 is glummer than a day trip to the Glasgow Willy Wonka warehouse. Frankly, anyone still harbouring hopes of a play-off push needs taking away by men in white coats for their own good. Jack Clarke is crocked and probably only has a handful of Sunderland games left before he leaves. I must confess I’ve even found myself glancing nervously at the bottom end of the table and checking QPR and Sheff Wed’s fixtures, so a repeat of the home win seemed unlikely to say the list.

Anticipating little joy from the game itself given our recent form, we decided to stay the night in the fair city of Winchester before the game, making the trek to Southampton the next day relatively straightforward despite the customary rail engineering works. We dropped into the Spoons in Eastleigh for morning refreshments, which was full of Sheffield United fans on their way down to Bournemouth. The bar staff must have groaned when they realised they’d be serving two sets of depressed northern fanbases for the price of one.

The next port of call for the London Branch was The Bedford, where we shared away day stories with some friendly home fans. This was to be my fourth trip to St Mary’s watching SAFC, having previously seen two 1-1 draws in the Premier League with last-minute equalisers from the home team, and one extra time League Cup defeat. So it was hardly a happy hunting ground, though at least I’d swerved the infamous 8-0 loss under Poyet, a game which left mental scars that will probably never fully heal.

Moving on to the designated away fan boozer of Yates’s, there was a growing temptation to sack the game off and avoid spoiling a good day out, but the sense of duty won through in the end and we trudged reluctantly towards the ground. There were no signs of damage from Wednesday’s towering inferno, so at least that was one less thing to worry about. We were relieved to see Ballard back in the starting XI, but I did feel that O’Nien’s leadership would be a miss despite his obvious shortcomings.

Shortly after kick-off some loser in the home end held a Newcastle shirt aloft to taunt us, a trend I’ve always found baffling. If someone had waved a Pompey shirt at the away end in the reverse fixture we’d have all found it pathetic and weird. We were hit by a double Armstrong salvo, with the Geordie striker becoming the second Mag to wind us up and we were only half an hour in. It’s a shame he couldn’t have been hauled away by the stewards like that prick in the stands.

Against all expectations, we fought back in the second half, with a deflected effort from Mundle and a screamer from Bellingham bringing us right back into the game. Despite the wild celebrations following the equaliser, you always felt that the Saints had a few more gears to go into, and so it proved when Rothwell’s brace condemned us to yet another defeat.

Aside from that brief ten-minute spell there wasn’t much to write home about from our point of view, and we face a crucial month ahead to avoid being dragged into the relegation dogfight. Given Sunderland’s historic aversion to uneventful mid-table finishes, you wouldn’t bet against a nervy end to the season.