Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Sacking Tony Mowbray now looks like a really poor decision by Sunderland”

Dear Roker Report,

I think it’s reasonable to assume that nobody is happy about the position the club finds itself in.

Not withstanding Tony Mowbray’s current absence from the game, and I wish him all the best for his recovery, it seems like one of the worst decisions the club has made in recent history was to have sacked him.

There also seems to be a pattern emerging of managerial appointments being made without a plan and no logic behind them.

In Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ interview on Sunderland ‘Til I Die, it was clear that things change and plans need to be dynamic, but the club doesn’t seem to be embodying this and the sacking of Mowbray is an example,

I would’ve assumed that the groundwork to ensure a successful replacement is completed before sacking a good head coach, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

That said, I still back Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

The former is like our young and talented players: he has the makings of a great owner, but he isn’t the finished product, and Speakman can also be placed into this category based on his experience.

To date, they’ve got more right than wrong, and even though we’re in a challenging moment, I don’t feel it’s right to call on either of them to go.

As fans, we should support them so that they can continue to grow and learn from these moments, so that as a club we go forward stronger and into the Premier League ready to succeed. I keep believing even during these testing moments.

After what’s happened this season, I hope they learn how to plan and smoothly manage changes of head coach, and how to balance young raw talent with experience, because no club can achieve and sustain their Premier League status on youth alone.

Let’s keep believing!

Rob

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Rob. Thank you for your letter. When Tony Mowbray was sacked, I distinctly remember feeling very torn, not least because I absolutely loved the man and everything he did for our club. On one hand, it did feel as though things had reached the end of the line for him at Sunderland but at the same time, his experience and authority went a hell of a long way, and given what’s transpired since, it does feel increasingly as though we made a mistake by letting him go. The whole process, from Mowbray to Mike Dodds, to Michael Beale and then back to Dodds, was botched and carried out in chaotic fashion. That’s become increasingly clear in recent months and it’s played a major role in our current predicament. The point you make about doing the groundwork is absolutely correct, and whoever the next permanent head coach is, the decision makers simply have to be more thorough when weighing up the options and eventually making an appointment. The stakes are far too high to risk getting it wrong again.

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve supported Sunderland all my life. That’s seventy four years, and I won’t stop.

I saw Ernie Taylor occasionally kicking a ball about with me and a few other lads in my Gran’s Florida Street back lane, and I was there for some of the great Hurley and Cloughie years, the glories of 1973, as well as the Reid/Quinn/Phillips and Roy Keane era.

There have been so many great Sunderland teams in my time.

How we rallied under Alex Neil to win promotion was special and when Tony Mowbray threw the shackles off our young guns, I enjoyed some of the best football I’ve seen us play for a long time.

This season’s regression to the dire stuff we’re churning out now is frustrating and disappointing, to say the least, but there’s plenty to play for.

We need to survive, ideally via our natural attacking game, and we need to learn to defend and to attack with a striker again. We also need to be at a level to attract a decent head coach who’ll hopefully be allowed to bring in his own team.

So much of what’s gone wrong this season is down to Kristjaan Speakman and it’ll be interesting to see if he and his people survive.

Personally, I think he’s shown he’s incompetent at every level, from sacking Mowbray for being honest to the change in our style of play and selling players we now desperately need. He’s the sporting director, the man in charge and the man pulling the strings. He needs to be gone, big time.

The above won’t happen unless Kyril Louis-Dreyfus takes charge.

He must be strong and fair, with the best interests of Sunderland AFC at heart. He needs to understand and accept that the DNA of Sunderland is that we can’t and won’t accept less from an owner.

He’ll be the right man when he has a sustainable plan, including financials, and puts the right people in place to implement it. Failure to arrest this decline puts us on an horrendous trajectory.

The rest of this season and the start of 2024/2025 is crunch time for Dreyfus at Sunderland, and he has much to do.

John Waters

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, John. Thank you for getting in touch and for sharing some of your most beloved Sunderland memories from over the years. When it comes to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, what I’d say is that they’re by no means at the point of no return at Sunderland, but what’s happened in recent months has certainly eroded people’s trust in them, and they’re going to have to work incredibly hard to regain it. In Dreyfus’ case, I do believe he needs to be more hands-on and more actively involved in the big decisions that affect what happens at the club. He’s used the word ‘custodian’ to describe his position at Sunderland on more than one occasion, and he really needs to step up, take charge, and prove that he really is a custodian of our club, instead of a fly-by-night owner. When it comes to Speakman, he’s also got a lot of work to do, and depending on how Saturday’s game against QPR pans out, he might have a decision to make on Mike Dodds’ future before too long, and that’s in addition to thinking about our summer transfer business and a new, permanent head coach. They’re both facing a crucial period, without a doubt.

Dear Roker Report,

Another game and another defeat.

There have been so many mistakes since the end of last season that you could fill a book if you were to analyse them all.

One area that’s been concerning me for a while is the difference in the quality of our recruitment in the Championship compared to League One.

For me, one of the key differences with players as you move up the leagues is speed, both in terms of running and thinking.

In League One, we recruited extremely well and the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Dennis Cirkin all had decent pace. Even Alex Pritchard, who may not have been fleet of foot, was well ahead of most League One and Championship players in terms of speed of thought.

Looking at the majority of the Championship-recruited players, it seems to me that they’re neither fleet of foot nor thought.

Players like Jenson Seelt, Mason Burstow, Leo Hjelde and Jobe either lack genuine pace or are too slow in their decision making. In some cases, the players seem to lack both of these key attributes.

I genuinely can’t believe that a club that’s bragged about their excellent, ‘data-driven recruitment’ process has recruited so many slow players.

The decline in the quality of players signed recently is extremely worrying, as getting rid of them might prove extremely difficult and I’ve never seen a slow footballer suddenly become quick.

In many ways, it could be argued that you can probably work at improving any technical deficiencies with someone of genuine pace, but a carthorse is never going to win the Derby in a million years.

Peter Laverick

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Peter. Thank you for your letter. You raise a very interesting point about the footballing IQ of our players, and it’s certainly true that in League One, the likes of Pritchard were a class apart in terms of seeing space, picking passes and keeping a game ticking over. Last season, the style of play we utilised very much suited the players we had at our disposal, and it’s fair to say that our current style, which is far more ponderous and relies more on ‘safety first’ play than creativity, really doesn’t suit their skills, which is why I believe many of them are struggling. Ultimately, you need a mixture of pace, physicality, creativity and tenacity to be competitive at this level. With a fully fit squad, I don’t think we’re a million miles away, and you can also see that several players are feeling the effects of being overplayed, with Jobe a prime example.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m as disgruntled as all other fans about our current losing streak, and like everyone else, I want to see us winning again.

However, why does the management team get so obsessed with winning every game?

Surely when confidence is low, we go back to basics. Stop the rot and look for clean sheets, even if the football is ‘backs to the wall’ or negative.

Drawing a few games might also bring some confidence back and get us away from the relegation battle. Then, when players are back from injury, we could finish the season more strongly.

Trying to pass our way through games isn’t working and all it’ll do is make the players more nervous and increase the chances of the fans getting on their backs.

Anth A