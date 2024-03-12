No apology needed, Jobe!

It’s fair to say that Saturday’s trip to St Mary’s was a fraught one for all connected with Sunderland.

The final score of 4-2 to Southampton was tough to accept, and even more so considering that we did the hard work in levelling the game before allowing it to escape our grasp as the second half unfolded.

For Jobe Bellingham, however, it was a particularly interesting afternoon.

After playing a header back across his own six yard box, a mistake on which Southampton capitalised to open the scoring, the youngster gave us hope that the comeback of comebacks was truly on when he curled home a sumptuous strike from outside the box after Romaine Mundle had made it 2-1.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, and as the post-game analysis rumbled on over the weekend, the former Birmingham City man took to Instagram to offer an apology, vowing to ‘learn’ from what had happened.

For such a young player, it was an admirable display of maturity and certainly proof that he understands that playing for Sunderland can often yield the highest of highs and some challenging moments, but was it actually needed?

I don’t think it was, and before I go any further, I make no apologies for defending Jobe once again, as I’ve done so regularly on this website and will continue to do for as long as he’s our player.

He’s a talented young footballer with the potential to go far, but as our season has descended into frustration, rancour and general bad feeling, he’s taken plenty of criticism, some of it fair and much of it a mile over the top.

The bigger picture here is based around one question: do mistakes define a player’s ability and true worth, or do we accept that for all of the good things an individual can bring to a team, we have to accept they’ll stumble occasionally?

In the heat of the moment, he made the decision to head the ball and it didn’t pay off. Players have made such decisions before and doubtless will again. It’s football. It happens.

Can you imagine if social media had existed in the aftermath of Michael Gray giving Sasa Ilic an easy penalty save at Wembley in 1998? Or when Andy Melville stabbed the ball past a helpless Thomas Sorensen against Wolves just under a year later?

Nowadays, they’d be hung, drawn and quartered but in those days, you backed them, they responded, and we all got on with it.

For some reason, modern football culture- a culture in which our on-field heroes are under the microscope like never before- seems to have given fans a belief that players need to be held to often ridiculous standards.

In Jobe’s case, this has been reflected in the fact that he seems to have become the symbol of our current struggle, even though he’s by no means the only Sunderland player whose form has been erratic. It’s grossly unfair and despite the maturity he’s shown so regularly this season, the blame shouldn’t lie solely at his door.

To my mind, he’s been a victim of poor management and a stubborn unwillingness on behalf of Mike Dodds and the coaching staff to withdraw him from the team.

Asked about this last week, Dodds breezily dismissed it with a reference to ‘the data’, and although his goal against Southampton was another reminder of the quality he possesses, I still believe that both the team and Jobe himself would benefit from a breather.

Our options in the position he generally plays are plentiful, and with some big games to come, we need a fully fit version of him, not a player who’s seemingly tired in body and mind and therefore vulnerable to making poor decisions.

As far as what comes next, I really don’t believe the fallout from Jobe’s error will linger in the only place that really matters: the Sunderland dressing room.

I think it’s a safe bet that Luke O’Nien, who was rumoured to have travelled with the team on Saturday, would’ve put an arm around Jobe’s shoulder and kept his spirits up on the coach trip home.

Furthermore, I would imagine that Corry Evans will be wasting no time in offering his own guidance as the players reconvened for training. That’s what really matters, and that’s what’ll ensure that he doesn’t lose heart.

There’s a potentially pivotal game to play against QPR on Saturday and the likelihood is that Jobe will be named in Dodds’ starting eleven.

He understands. He cares, he clearly wants to do well for this club, and as we’re so fond of saying to new players when they arrive, ‘Give us your all, and we’ll back you all the way.’

Let’s ensure that’s the case at 3:00pm this Saturday. That’s the bare minimum he deserves.