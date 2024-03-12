Share All sharing options for: On This Day (12th March 1932): An early goal settles an important Wear-Tees clash

A quick look at the final Division One table for 1931/1932 suggests it was a season of mid-table obscurity for Sunderland, but in reality, the campaign was a lot more fraught than that.

For a period, there were serious worries that a first ever relegation was on the horizon, but in the final reckoning, an away success at Middlesbrough proved to be a vital turning point as we eventually hauled ourselves clear of danger.

There had recently been a big win over Portsmouth and an encouraging draw at Chelsea to temporarily lift spirits, but the lacklustre home defeat to Huddersfield Town that followed was more representative of how things had been going as we found ourselves well off the pace yet again.

Our form had been particularly poor during the campaign, with only one league victory achieved thus far, but after brooding on the Huddersfield loss for a week, it was time to hit the road again for the short trip to Ayresome Park.

As well as manager Johnny Cochrane and his players, there were many more that made the journey.

Hoping to show a united front, the club’s full board of directors, headed up by chairman Sir Walter Raine and vice chairman Alderman Fred W. Taylor, were all in attendance, whilst the Northern and Sunderland District Bus Company put on extra services for the travelling fans.

LNER also ran a special excursion from Wearside and took on approximately four hundred more passengers than their Saturday timetable to Middlesbrough would’ve carried.

It was reported that once in the boardroom, the Sunderland representatives were pleased to receive a warm welcome from their counterparts, and whilst a lot of punters saw this as a grudge match, formal relations between the two clubs were said to be very good.

It was also made clear that the home directors were very gracious in defeat, despite their own perilous standing near the bottom of the table, with our defensive work earning a lot of plaudits.

The extra support was no doubt appreciated, but the biggest factor in Sunderland taking the points was the inclusion of Jock McDougall and Bobby Gurney in the travelling party.

Both players had sat out several games through injury, and their return to the starting eleven was a major boost for Cochrane.

Club captain McDougall slotted back in at centre half and was instrumental in keeping a clean sheet, whilst Gurney, who was making his first appearance of the calendar year, brought some extra guile to the forward line.

Benny Yorston, a recent purchase from Aberdeen, had also been adding a fresh impetus to our attacking play of late and his early strike saw him put the team in the driving seat.

His eighth goal in just seven starts came via a neat header less than five minutes in, with the in-form centre forward relishing the physical battle thereafter as the Lads dug in to protect their lead.

This was a tight clash but with the referee keen to let things flow, there were few interventions.

Middlesbrough opened up in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, but their end product was often found wanting and they struggled to break through a resolute and more cohesive away side.

Patsy Gallacher, who’d provided the cross for what was to be the only goal of the game, was also in a purple patch and whenever we managed to bring the ball out, he was often the player to stretch things and allow his teammates behind to regroup.

At the same venue in 1928, the final game of the season had seen the Wearsiders beat Boro to not only prevent their own relegation but also send their hosts down.

It wasn’t quite as ‘do or die’ on this occasion, but this win was still key in the fight to avoid the drop, with the victory prompting a solid run of only two defeats from the remaining ten fixtures that brought the club to its eventual mid-table berth.