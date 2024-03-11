Sunderland were down and out in Norwich and Southampton

The headline of this article is inspired by the book I’m currently reading, in which Norwich and Southampton are replaced by Paris and London by author George Orwell. The themes are of the struggle to get back to where one believes they should be.

So, does this fully apply to Sunderland in 2024? I’ll let you be the judge.

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat in Hampshire was our sixth loss on the bounce, the kind of run we’ve not endured since March 2006.

During that particular period, we scored just one goal courtesy of Kevin Kyle during a 2-1 loss at a pre-takeover Manchester City.

Fast forward to 2024, and six losses in a row with barely any positives along the way have sent any remaining traces of optimism for this season out of the window, and it’s a mess of the club's own making.

Both recruitment and club management have arrived at a scintillatingly dismal crescendo, combining to turn us a team who’ve lost more games than any other side in the division, other than Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Three head coaches have either struggled with the tools at hand or have been too inept to see which side they should choose, and in what formation, at any given moment.

We’ve got some good players on our books but it’s also becoming increasingly obvious that others are either early in their development schedules or may even be punching above their weight in the second tier.

The ‘risk and reward’ ratio for youth players is something we’ve had to dabble with for a few years and although we’ve certainly discovered some real quality, our youngsters have been hung out to dry by a lack of experience, which would help to develop the overall model being initiated by Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

That said, the players aren’t totally blameless.

Against Southampton, we were an absolute shambles defensively, with Jobe’s header across his own six yard box for the Saints opener representing the worst kind of ridiculous, and his second half strike the complete opposite.

Nervousness and lack of confidence are rife within our defence, with Leicester’s winner and Jamie Vardy having all the time in the world to get to the rebound the last example before the Southampton mess.

Two wins from our last nine will confirm our Championship status, with plenty of teams below us dropping points. However, the real killer is how the campaign has been allowed to fizzle out in spectacularly awful fashion since November.

I love the way we’re trying to move forward, with youth as a key cornerstone of progression, but which part of two wins in eleven games and four victories in sixteen represents progression?

A young side being put through the footballing mincing machine and the club plodding along until the summer are both as clear as day right now. After the shambles of the past few months, we need to see a clear step in the right direction from the people in charge of our football club.