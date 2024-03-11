Editorial: Another game, another defeat — what’s Sunderland’s next move?

Let’s make no bones about it. Six defeats in a row is crap. Doesn’t matter what team it is, what league it is, it’s crap.

Yes, there are some mitigating factors – we’ve played a few of the stronger teams in recent weeks and we’re missing four or five certain starters – but we are better than six consecutive defeats.

It’s footballing logic that, when things aren’t going well on the pitch, more scrutiny is placed upon what’s happening off the field. Understandably so – after all, everything happening ‘upstairs’ should be geared towards success on the field. So, it’s no surprise that KLD, Kristjaan Speakman, our recruitment, and ‘the model’ are all coming under increasing pressure.

It’s only fair; this season has – since early December – been an unravelling disaster. We’ve cocked up off the field, in both footballing and non-footballing ways, and over the past few months we’ve seen something akin to an implosion as a result.

I’ve generally been a fan of Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman's work at the club. They’ve taken the job seriously (yes, not an outstanding achievement, but it puts them ahead of some recent incumbents), they’ve put systems in place to find and develop young players rather than the scattergun approach to recruitment we’ve seen previously, and – bar the past couple of months – made us competitive in the Championship. That’s been tempered by some glaring recruitment gaps and continually – and seemingly easily resolvable – issues off the field.

However, they should be questioned and criticised for what’s happened recently. It’s not been good enough.

I’m sure that if the powers that be could ‘quit without saving’ and go back to the days following the defeat to Luton in the playoffs, they would do without question.

I’m pretty certain that, given their time again, they’d get in Farioli as they toyed with, and certainly have bought a proven striker in the summer.

Actually, they’d probably happily go back to the day after Tony Mowbray’s departure and give a few things – everything – another crack.

They’ve got a lot of things wrong this season, not a great deal right, and deserve the criticism that accompanies that.

No one wanted us to screw up the past few months as we have, for Mike Dodds to be in charge for the last few months and for us (hopefully) to limp over the finishing line. It’s gone badly wrong.

But does that mean we should throw the ‘model’ out the window? I don’t think it necessarily does. However, the model does have to change and evolve.

It would have done naturally anyway.

In any business, plans change and evolve. You learn and observe, you make changes, you adapt to new information, new opportunities. Yes, the overall direction and aim stays the same, but the way of going about it will change.

The key attribute of the ‘model’ at present seems to be that we want to sign younger players and develop them. We’ll sell some at a profit, and we’ll keep hold of others. All fine so far, as long as the young players are performing to a good standard more often than not and their performances enable us to challenge towards the top end of the table – which hasn’t happened in the second half of the season so far.

So, what does that all mean for what happens next?

You’d hope we’ll see a new chapter of ‘the model’ in the summer, with Jack Clarke unfortunately likely to depart with promotion now pretty much impossible.

How will we manage the money that will come in? It needs to be reinvested into the team. Do we spend it on a better calibre of youngsters? Do we invest in some more experienced players? Or is it a combination of the two?

Of course, no one wants to go back to the days of spunking a load on the likes of Danny Graham and being stuck paying his ridiculous wages for five years, but spending money on a good player who’s 25-28 shouldn’t be something we never do again. We need to this summer.

We can see quite clearly that this current team is crying out for experience. As good as I believe Rigg and Bellingham are, they’re 16 and 18. They need some experience around them, and KLD and Speakman's thinking needs to evolve to address this in the summer.

It’s something the last three managers have identified, and if three people tell you you’re drunk and you need to sit down, you’re drunk. And you need to sit down.

We also need to be more creative in our thinking about head coaches. For all of the inventiveness we’ve brought in with player recruitment (admittedly to varying degrees of success), the head coach recruitment has been pretty old school. Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale have all been fairly straight down the line – out-of-work managers with Championship experience. We need to think differently here too.

Anyway, that’s for the future. We’ve got other things to concern us over the coming weeks. It’d be a f*ck up beyond all Sunderland f*ck ups if we managed to get ourselves relegated again, but we’re only 9 points off a relegation spot at present. A couple of wins will make everything a lot easier, but Saturday’s game against QPR takes on huge significance.

They got a managerial appointment right before Christmas, and have been in excellent form – although Saturday’s defeat to Boro could dent their confidence.

We desperately need three points, and so does Mike Dodds. For me, he’s trying to be too clever in his tactics, and his team selection seems to be like a lucky dip – particularly upfront. One of the positive things Michael Beale had done was give us more structure and a clear formation – now we’re chopping and changing formation and team selection based on what the opposition might do. It feels like we’re running scared, rather than being confident in our own shape, and how we can hurt teams.

Could another defeat see another managerial change? It’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

A short-term appointment for Neil Warnock? Or - dare I say it - Alex Neil? That would be an interesting story arc on both counts, and it’s not one that any of us, knowing what happens at SAFC, could honestly rule out completely.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that…