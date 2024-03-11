After six losses, Sunderland are punch drunk and heading for a nervy end to the season

It felt like our entire season condensed into one twenty-minute snapshot.

All we needed to do was show some resilience, discipline and patience, and what would’ve been a priceless point was there for the taking on Saturday.

We’d fallen 2-0 behind against Southampton and things were looking bleak, but second half strikes from Romaine Mundle and Jobe had presented us with an unlikely lifeline. Just like in the second half against Leicester, we’d stepped it up and began to throw more punches, and in the blink of an eye, the picture had changed.

However, in keeping with the general theme of the past few weeks, we seemed to suffer a nosebleed at that stage.

Our shape disappeared, taking our defensive platform with it, and the Saints gleefully cashed in with two further goals, making the game safe and sending us spinning to a sixth loss in a row- the worst run experienced at this club since the dog days of 2006.

Make no mistake: this is a worrying situation, and with a multitude of questions stacking up at the doors of Mike Dodds, Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the 2023/2024 season has now taken on the feel of a desperate salvage job instead of a push for the top six.

Had we not lost to Huddersfield, Birmingham City and Plymouth, the past three games might’ve felt like ‘free hits’, but instead, they’ve dealt us three heavy blows and we’re now on wobbly legs and hoping the cornerman can help us get through the rest of the fight as the opponent scents blood.

As the teams in the lower reaches of the table continue to improve and we continue to slide, the pressure is mounting and we’re now in a horrible position: hoping for favours from other teams whilst praying we can rack up enough points under our own steam.

It’s a dreadful situation for all concerned, but it’s been five months in the making, because what we’re currently seeing are the rotten fruits of a process that began in November, when Tony Mowbray departed and a storm of epic proportions blew in from the North Sea.

Despite the encouragement of two wins over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United earlier in the campaign, Dodds’ shortcomings have been brutally exposed since taking over from Michael Beale, but he shouldn’t have been in this position, because Beale should never have been hired as Mowbray’s successor.

It’s been a self-inflicted destructive spiral, through which the players’ confidence has taken a battering and their form has nosedived. Speakman and his team owe it to the players to provide them with stability, but we’ve had nothing of the sort and the sporting director’s credibility has taken an almighty pounding in the process.

It’s fine to talk about ‘obsession with progression’ when you’re riding high and things are looking good, but that soundbite now looks awfully misjudged in the aftermath of the Beale fiasco, the fallout from his mercifully brief spell in charge, and what’s happened under Dodds.

Overconfidence is the enemy of anyone in a position of authority at this club, and that’s been highlighted brutally since November.

On the pitch, and with five days until we’re back on home turf, we’ve got to find a way to arrest this slide and scrape a victory next time out, by hook or by crook.

Seven points ought to be enough to ensure our Championship status for 2024/2025 (a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing, but here we are) and if we don’t get a positive result against QPR, who are looking in decent shape under Marti Cifuentes, the notion of bringing in a ‘proper’ head coach in a firefighter role might loom larger.

Relegation can’t even be flirted with, because the stakes are much too high and the potential damage would be catastrophic. Although stopgap measures aren’t really part of our DNA now, it could be a case of ‘needs must’ if six losses become seven.

If the rotation in the dugout this season has been less than ideal, the effect it’s clearly had on the players is perhaps most damning.

In contrast to the miserable 2017/2018 campaign, during which a bunch of spineless, overpaid wasters disgraced the red and white shirt en route to League One, I don’t dislike this squad and I don’t dislike any of the individuals within it.

They’re talented, honest, dedicated and eager to impress, but they’re currently lacking direction and what they haven’t had since Mowbray departed is a strong, authoritative voice on the touchline. That was his biggest strength by far, and we’ve not come close to recapturing it.

As is the case inside any dressing room in any sport, the players are only as good as the environment allows them to be.

At the moment, individual struggles are hindering the team’s chances and it’s been painful to see such promising players looking so lost and bereft of confidence, which is what we’re witnessing with the likes of Leo Hjelde, Hemir and Jenson Seelt.

2023/2024 hasn’t been the campaign that anyone would’ve wanted, and although the inquest is ongoing, we mustn’t lose sight of what needs to be done.

Two more wins are needed and then the messy business of dissecting the season and making the required changes can begin. Nobody at the club can feel satisfied at what’s gone on and once this is all said and done, sitting back, breathing a sign of relief and not taking action simply won’t be an option.