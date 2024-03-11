On This Day (11th March 2000): Phillips penalty earns Sunderland a point against Liverpool

Following our record breaking title winning promotion, which totaled a record number of 105 points in our second season at our new stadium in 1998-99, optimism was high that we would be in a healthy position to take on the top flight.

For a period in the summer of 1999 however, it felt like we were weakening the side with the departures of Lee Clark and Michael Bridges, but new arrivals such as Steve Bould and Stefan Schwarz (for a new club record fee), raised hopes once again.

The heavy 4-0 opening day defeat at Chelsea reminded everyone how tough things would be in the FA Carling Premiership, but that defeat triggered a run of one defeat in 13 league games, that included victories over the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lads sat in the top three through the festive period, but a run of nine without a win, which began on Boxing Day with a 5-0 defeat at Everton, meant Peter Reid’s side had dropped to 7th by the time we travelled to Anfield to take on Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool on this day back in 2000.

Steve Bould and Paul Butler, who made up the central defensive pair throughout the first half of the season, and with Bould having been missing since the end of January, his partner had struggled during the previous weekend when Emile Heskey and Stan Collymore ripped the Lads apart in a 5-2 win for Leicester City at Filbert Street.

For the trip to Anfield, Reid turned to Jody Craddock and Darren Williams as he had done two years previously when Sunderland marched to the play-off final.

But in the week between the defeat at Leicester and the Liverpool clash, Heskey had made an £11m switch between the two clubs and the 22-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up, with Michael Owen taking a place on the bench as he was slowly recovering from a hamstring injury.

With Sunderland on a bad run a good start was vital, so it appeared the writing was on the wall when the home side took a lead after only two minutes. New-signing Heskey span in the area and after Williams brought him down Graham Poll pointed to the spot, and Patrick Berger stepped up and fired straight down the middle.

Liverpool could have added to their lead over the course of the next ten minutes, with Heskey looking dangerous, but were almost caught out when Niall Quinn was pushed in the area and were fortunate that Poll did not point to the spot.

Chances were lowing more freely for Houllier’s side, with the visitors attempting to soak up the pressure and catch them on the break. Owen was introduced to the field of play with around 15 minutes remaining, but a few minutes later it was Kevin Phillips at the other end who was causing problems for the opposition.

Alex Rae played a ball forward to Quinn who as usual caused all sorts of problems for the defence, before playing in Phillips wide of the area which resulted in Sander Westerveld rushing out of his line to make a rash challenge, bringing down Phillips, which Poll did point to the spot for a second time.

Phillips stepped up and smashed it into the roof of the net to score his 25th goal of the season in his first year in the top flight.

The draw triggered a run of five without defeat that helped Reid’s side eventually finish 7th, which saw us narrowly miss out on European qualification.

Saturday 11th March, 2000

FA Carling Premiership

Anfield

Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland

[Phillips (pen) 77’ - Berger (pen) 2’]