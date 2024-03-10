Battle for Promotion: Can our Lasses keep their lead as rivals chase a gripping final run in?

In Ancient Rome, soon after overthrowing a tyrannical king, new hope was found in a fledgling republic. Rome’s borders didn’t span the continent, they didn’t even have Italy. Centuries of impending war, culture and history lay in future misted fog. But first, this small upstart city had to defend itself against its neighbours who threatened to cross the Tiber.

One loyal soldier stood in the way, Claudia Moan.

Well, it was actually Horatius Cocles but you see where I’m going here.

He held the bridge against an entire army, ordering it brought down behind him in the face of overwhelming odds. Once the bridge was destroyed and Rome saved from invasion he swam the Tiber to a hero’s welcome.

Can our Lasses make one final stand after such an epic season?

Can they hold their ground and make it impossible for their opponents on the fields of battle to follow them to future glory?

To be promoted to the annals of history, victorious and held in our eyes with glory?

This is it.

We the fans who have sung and cheered them through wind and rain on the terraces at Eppleton. To the itinerant preachers amongst us who travelled unfettered across this nation to cheer them on at every stage.

We can do it. We can reclaim our rightful place in the top league amongst the strongest teams in the land. Where we would have been had it not been for off field shenanigans and Premier League clubs with no history in the women’s game supplanting those with a legacy to be proud of.

In order of league position, let’s look at fixtures for the final sprint to the finish line.

1st - Sunderland’s Run In On 34pts:

1. London City Lionesses

2. Durham

3. Watford

4. Charlton

5. Crystal Palace

The Lasses’ chances will likely hinge on their final games against Charlton and Palace, both of whom currently have 2 games in hand and trail by 4pts.

Sunderland have the best keeper in the league with Claudia Moan between the sticks. 8 clean sheets and the fewest goals conceded in the league, (tied with Charlton, but remember those additional games).

Our set piece queens in Katie Kitching and Tash Fenton threaten with every corner and free kick.

Our full backs with the elegant Grace Ede, the indomitable Lou Griffiths and the ever reliable Jess Brown can all strike like coiled vipers on a counter.

The insouciant midfield who out-pass and press from halfway with a casual nonchalance as if to say that this game holds no challenge to them at all.

We have wingers with more laser focused fury than a tabloid journalist courting controversy.

Emily Scarr who is swift to deliver goal after goal with the precision of an apex predator in their prime.

Brianna Westrup, the best bloody footballer with an accent half a world away.

Amy Goddard, who towers over her domain like the great ships that were built here by hard graft and pride.

Every single player in this team, named and unnamed here has reason to be proud of their season. They are more than deserving of the badge, the club is blessed to have such camaraderie and dedication from a unit so close knit it’s like watching an episode of Band of Brothers.

They have never looked stronger, and if they can recreate the 9 undefeated game run from earlier this season, then they will do it.

Bring it home Lasses, we will be cheering for you all the way.

2nd - Crystal Palace’s Run In On 30pts:

1. Sheffield United

2. Sheffield United

3. Watford

4. Durham

5. Birmingham City

6. Lewes

7. Sunderland

Palace will face Sheffield United back-to-back after a previously postponed fixture takes place this weekend on Sunday 10th. Sheffield, although rocked by tragedy this season and disruption concerning their former manager, have been able to nick points against top side Charlton on both occasions, they have a chance to upset Palace here.

Durham are no pushovers either.

Palace will also need to face top table competition with Birmingham City and ourselves.

Although they have the most points per game in the league, as well as the highest number of goals scored, they have a long way to go yet. They, along with Charlton, are our biggest rivals for the trophy. Their overwhelming attack has been a recurrent feature this season, but their defence is the second worst out of the listed promotion contenders.

3rd - Southampton F.C.’s Run In On 30pts:

1. Reading

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Lewes

4. London City Lionesses

5. Charlton Athletic

Southampton’s loss to Sunderland last Sunday and their lack of games in hand leaves them out of the main talking points for anyone’s promotion predictions. However, football is inherently chaotic and a relatively light fixture list means that teams around them will need to be wary of dropping points.

It is not inconceivable that they win their next 4 games and face Charlton on the final day of the season, whilst we play Palace, in 2 games that I predict will define the season.

Only London City and Charlton have recorded wins against Southampton of their final fixtures. They look set to pounce at a moment’s weakness.

4th - Charlton Athletic’s Run In On 30pts:

1. Reading

2. Durham

3. London City Lionesses

4. Birmingham City

5. Watford

6. Sunderland

7. Southampton

I consider Charlton to be the best opposition in the league. They have only lost 1 game this entire league season, against bottom side Watford of all people. Even when they can’t get a win, they manage to grind out a draw, though they are susceptible to conceding late goals.

Might have to loan Jenna Dear out on a very short basis given that piece of information.

Charlton rarely win by more than 1 goal though. In only 2 of their games have they managed this, against Southampton and London City. Their games are tight, and fierce with the 4th highest number of cards.

Their goal scoring and concession follows a pattern of being near half-time and full-time. 50% for goals scored in these combined 10-minute periods vs the other 70 minutes of regular time. 69% for conceded goals following the same measure.

Charlton have 2 games in hand and an opportunity to pip top spot, but they will have to face 3 promotion contenders and a tricky Durham side along the way.

5th - Birmingham City’s Run In On 26pts:

1. Blackburn Rovers

2. Reading

3. Lewes

4. Charlton Athletic

5. Crystal Palace

6. Sheffield United

7. Durham

Birmingham sit 5th in the table on 26 points unlike the 30 points shared by Palace, Southampton and Charlton. They briefly looked to be a favourite earlier this season after going on a spectacular 7 game winning streak.

They’re a lean side but have lost a third of their games in the league this season and although they pose a challenge to those around them, they are the least likely of those in contention to make it to the top.

What is useful regarding them, indeed the only useful thing about Birmingham you might argue, is their potential to upset the apple cart. They didn’t manage to score points against either Palace or Charlton, but they are a good side consistent both home and away.

It might be a bit to hope for, but they can soften up those teams with a bit of luck.

The Overview:

Durham’s own final fixtures could prove pivotal. They have the chance to pull strings with the subtlety of a Bene Gesserit from afar. Or they could studs up committing fouls, swinging punches and take out some rival players. They play Charlton, Sunderland and then Palace. If they take points against any of those then the consequences will be more colossal than a giant sandworm ridden by Timothee Chalamet. (Okay enough Dune jokes now).

The games in hand conundrum always makes predictions tricky. Yes, those teams now have a target and additional chances to exceed it. But they’re under pressure to do so. They haven’t done what we have. Expect twists and turns at every opportunity. If there’s one thing Greek tragedy and football have taught me, it’s that predicting the future is always a dangerous game.

With the 28th of April set for a showdown of Charlton Athletic v Southampton F.C. and Crystal Palace v Sunderland both at the same time, there’s serious potential for an Aguero moment. Liz Ejupi, do you hear the call of destiny?

This season has seen the league’s greatest fought contest in memory. The football gods are playing music on the strings of fate, and I expect it to go right to the wire. Transistor radios at the ready, the fans in the crowds will be watching scorelines with hearts in their mouths.

Over 760 fans witnessed our toppling of Southampton last Sunday. Our last home games are against Durham and Charlton. This team has a chance to grasp victory in the face of a screaming horde. Claudia Moan holds the line in front of goal. Will you be there to see her swim the Wear to a hero’s welcome in Sunderland?

Ha’way the Lasses!